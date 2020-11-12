November 12th: Costa Rican National Flag Day

On November 12 of each year, the day of the national flag is celebrated, a national symbol that has been exhibited over the years with great pride by Costa Ricans. This day commemorates when it was raised for the first time in 1848 in the main square of San José (current Central Park).

When was this day established in Costa Rica?

The National Flag Day was established in 1949 through a decree made by the founding board of the second republic, the flag with the shield is known as the National Pavilion, which was created by means of a decree in 1948 under the presidency of José María Castro Madriz.

The National Pavilion has a highly regulated use.

The law establishes that its use is restricted; According to the law, it must be erected in the buildings that house the residences of the supreme powers, that is, in the presidential house, the legislative assembly, and the supreme court of justice. In addition, it must be raised in the headquarters of the ministries and in the city halls. The National pavilion (unlike the national flag that does not host the coat of arms or shield) cannot be used in private homes, buildings, and businesses.

It can only be raised during the day and at six in the afternoon, it must be lowered. The pavilion can never be raised when it is night.



How should the National Pavilion be placed?

The national flag must always be placed on the right side of a room or venue, there can only be one national pavilion in a given space. When you enter an enclosure, those present must stand up.

How should the National Pavilion be folded?

It is extended by two people, holding the four lateral ends, to proceed to fold it lengthwise first and in half and then in four.

One end is folded in the shape of a triangle and the figure is continued on the fabric until it ends at the opposite end. The National Flag, folded in this triangular shape, will be held with reverence and respect.

It is the duty of the state to educate citizens about and in the respect of national symbols insofar as they represent, in space and time, the racial heritage and cultural tradition of the people of Costa Rica, and our sovereignty wherever it may be found in accordance with international treaties.

Who created the National Flag?

The national flag was created by Doña Pacifica Fernández, wife of the same president (Castro Madriz) who decreed its realization. The colors it has were inspired by the flag of France, whose country Fernández felt a great attraction to, the colors that she chose them and which today continue to prevail were blue, white, and blue.

Finally, the National Flag is our most important symbol so that it is shown with great pride and respect for Costa Ricans inside and outside our country since it is a symbol of struggle, freedom, and peace for all the Costa Rican people.