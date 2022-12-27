New Year Without Stress: 6 Relevant Tips

The beginning of the New Year is a good time to relax and at least temporarily put aside all of life’s problems and worries. But festive chores, fuss, and loneliness, which are especially acutely felt on New Year’s days – all provoke a state of increased tension in the body.

How to reduce risks and eliminate the occurrence of New Year’s stress? We have prepared tips for you, thanks to which you can avoid stressful situations and make the New Year holidays joyful and enjoyable.

Give time to yourself

New Year’s fuss, troubles, though pleasant – all these tires and takes away energy. And without strength, there will be no mood, no holiday, and no happy memories. Unless the cherished dream is to finally get enough sleep.

Only self-care can help replenish energy resources. You can even make a short trip somewhere and take the burden of responsibility off your shoulders, exhale and come relax at the beauty spa or aroma massage centre. Try massage Abu Dhabi – the caring and warm hands of the master, Moroccan bath with massage, pleasant aromas, and an atmosphere of complete relaxation will distract you from all problems.

Manage your budget wisely

Trips abroad, surprises, presents, entertainment, New Year’s paraphernalia for the home, festive outfits, treats – all this can shake even the most stable financial position. Therefore, even in mid-December, or even much earlier, you should calculate your budget for the holidays in advance. Decide for yourself in advance how much money you are willing to spend.

When going shopping, take with you only the amount that you are ready to spend in full. Don’t be tempted. Limit unplanned trips to boutiques to avoid unnecessary waste.

To eliminate stress, avoid oversaturation

Almost everyone involuntarily tries to eat tasty and dense food at the New Year’s table. But this unpleasant fact is fraught with negative consequences. In addition, scientists claim that most people gain extra weight during the January holidays, which is why it is worth avoiding oversaturation and sticking to dietary habits during this period. Winter holidays are an occasion for many to enjoy sweets and fatty dishes.

To avoid such problems, follow simple rules

a void heavy and greasy dishes;

eat more vegetables and fruits;

eat foods high in magnesium (fish, nuts, beans);

do not give up protein foods – chicken, turkey meat;

eat less sweet pastries and sweets;

Take more walks and don’t forget about a full sleep.

Take more walks and don’t forget about sleep

Weekends during the New Year holidays are a great time for walking in the fresh air. Physical activity has a positive effect on the process of brain reorganization, thereby reducing its response to stressful situations. You can take a walk in the park, go to an outdoor skating rink, or attend a free mass event, or a concert.

Don’t forget to get enough sleep. Sleep smoothes the effects of stress and restores the vitality of the body.

To eliminate depression, manage your expectations

New Year is an amazing holiday, from which everyone has been waiting for magic and fulfillment of cherished desires since childhood. But when reality does not meet expectations, the risk of stress increases. Therefore, being realistic is especially important.

Of course, no holiday goes without problems. They can be small or large, but the main thing is not to accumulate them in your mind. It is most advantageous to consider them as an opportunity to show stability and flexibility in your character.

Remind your family and loved ones that New Year’s holidays and preparations for them are teamwork. Competent leisure planning will help not only to get positive emotions from spending time together but also to exclude the development of depression.

Loneliness on holidays

It happens that on New Year’s holidays a person is left all alone. Someone moved to another city and has not yet made new acquaintances, or someone recently broke off a relationship, but loneliness is not a reason for worry and depression. To avoid stress and correct the current situation, psychologists advise:

keep in touch with relatives by phone and via the Internet, if the reason for loneliness is distance;

participate in all kinds of charity events that will help you realize your importance in society;

forget about insults, and if the reason for loneliness is related to a quarrel, then try to make peace, because New Year’s holidays are an ideal reason for this.

On the eve of the New Year, set yourself up only for positive emotions. Take a break from work issues and allow yourself to relax. Tune in to the positive and joy. And do not doubt that everything will be fine in the New Year!

SP