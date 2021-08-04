New Train Application Is Activated In Costa Rica

From this past Monday, train users in Costa Rica have an easier way to know the schedules, stops, rates and status of the service. The Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) launched a mobile application with which passengers will also be able to know about any incident in real time.

The tool will be available for download on the PlayStore and Google Play; has six sections specifically:

Service status: Passengers can check if the schedule of their interest is confirmed, on time, canceled or delayed.

Schedules and rates: Fixed schedules will be available for routes, stations and stops.

News: Users will receive notifications in real time about important events that affect the operation of the train.

Stop search: Within the application there is an interactive map that shows the closest train stop to the current location.

What time do I arrive?: Passengers can choose their departure and arrival stations so that the s

ystem will indicate approximately what time they will arrive at their destination.

Who we are: Through this section you can directly access the INCOFER website and its social networks.

Modernization process

According to Elizabeth Briceño, executive president of Incofer, the institution is in a modernization process that includes new equipment, electronic payment, platform improvements and this type of technological tools that facilitate communication with passengers.

“We have been working on this application with the aim of better informing our passengers, so that they can know in real time all the information about the services we offer and can make the best decisions regarding their mobility,” said Briceño.