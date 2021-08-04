More
    New Train Application Is Activated In Costa Rica

    Incofer application provides schedules, rates, calculates travel time and reports on incidents in real time

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Less Forest Fires Are Registered this Year in Costa Rica

    forest
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica has 54 Species of Hummingbird, the Most Flower-Pollinating Bird in the World

    Costa Rica Rica has the privilege of being one of the countries on the continent where there are more...
    Read more
    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    From this past Monday, train users in Costa Rica have an easier way to know the schedules, stops, rates and status of the service. The Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) launched a mobile application with which passengers will also be able to know about any incident in real time.

    The tool will be available for download on the PlayStore and Google Play; has six sections specifically:

    Service status: Passengers can check if the schedule of their interest is confirmed, on time, canceled or delayed.

    Schedules and rates: Fixed schedules will be available for routes, stations and stops.

    News: Users will receive notifications in real time about important events that affect the operation of the train.

    Stop search: Within the application there is an interactive map that shows the closest train stop to the current location.

    What time do I arrive?: Passengers can choose their departure and arrival stations so that the s

    ystem will indicate approximately what time they will arrive at their destination.

    Who we are: Through this section you can directly access the INCOFER website and its social networks.

    Modernization process

    According to Elizabeth Briceño, executive president of Incofer, the institution is in a modernization process that includes new equipment, electronic payment, platform improvements and this type of technological tools that facilitate communication with passengers.

    “We have been working on this application with the aim of better informing our passengers, so that they can know in real time all the information about the services we offer and can make the best decisions regarding their mobility,” said Briceño.

