New Movie by Tico Production Companies is Looking For Actors

The cinematic production companies End Films and Engage Films will do casting in the country to find new actors with or without experience. In the coming weeks, they will begin filming their new project called “Reintegration”, by doctors Frayser Navarrete and Carlos Badilla. If you are interested in participating in the casting, you can send a WhatsApp message to the number 8716-7706, and fill out the form.

Age groups sought

The castings will be held on June 5th, 8th, and 11th at Espacio Estudio, in Barrio Amón and the ages to participate are between 25 and 35 years old (Men and women); and women from 50 to 65 years old to play some characters.

As mentioned by the producers, this film will tell the story of Lucas, a prisoner who is about to serve his sentence; however, before doing so, he will begin to lose the support of his loved ones and his freedom will become a difficult and uncertain path.