    Citizen Movement Presses For the Advancement of the Law That Would Prohibit Oil Exploitation in Costa Rica

    “Costa Rica free of oil drilling” carried out an artistic intervention to request that the project to prohibit the exploration and exploration of oil be returned to the Environment Commission

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    Members of the initiative “Costa Rica free from oil drilling” carried out an artistic intervention whose purpose was to request that the bill to prohibit the exploitation and exploration of natural gas and oil be returned to the Environment Commission of the Legislative Assembly.

    The movement considers that it is necessary for the proposed law to be subject to corrections, with which it may later return to the Plenary to be voted on, since it is currently on pause by the authority that the Costa Rican Petroleum Refinery (RECOPE) would have to develop new sources energy and research.

    For this reason, by means of a blanket with a 3D design, they expressed their struggle in six points of San José, which included the Sabana, the National Theater, the Plaza de la Democracia and the Legislative Assembly.

    “Costa Rica has several decades of experience in a development model oriented towards sustainability, renewable energies and the growth of human talent. If that reality and the opportunities that derive from it are reaffirmed as priorities, the future of Costa Rica will be more prosperous and profitable,” said Álvaro Cedeño, lawyer and spokesperson for the movement.

    International figures have requested the approval of the project

    The Costa Rican anthropologist, economist and analyst, Christiana Figueres, through a video, referred to file 20,641, indicating that: “This project represents the interest of protecting the interest of the Treasury of our country from a very bad investment, in technologies that they are reaching their expiration date worldwide ”.

    Actor’s support

    Actor Mark Ruffalo – who plays the Hulk in the Avengers movie – also expressed his support for the bill, through a response to a tweet from Figueres. “I support Christiana’s call and I will be counting on the Costa Rican Congress to support a law that permanently prohibits oil and gas exploration,” says the text published by Ruffalo.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCyber Stalkers Could Face Jail Time for Up to 12 Years in Costa Rica
