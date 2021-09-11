Costa Rican Film “Coligallero” is Present at International Film Festival

The Tico national film “Coligallero”, directed by Wainer Méndez, was nominated for the international film festival: “El Cine Suma Paz” will take place from September 10 to 25, in the Páramo de Sumapaz in Bogotá, Colombia.

Promoting a culture of peace and protection of the environment

This is the first edition of the festival that seeks to promote national and international audiovisual production, which have themes related to the culture of peace and the protection of the environment. During the event, “Coligallero” will be screened along with 79 other films.

The Arajo Films production is about an artisanal miner who grew up in a town looted by foreign companies. He along with his family and friends present an underground world of culture, gold economy and politics.

The international call for audiovisual producers closed on May 31. In total, 2,514 films from 114 countries on five continents were entered. From Costa Rica, three signed up. The festival is organized by the Fundación Cine Social. It will have a platform that will allow you to access film, academic content and other festival materials at no cost.