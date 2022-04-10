More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Nature, Art and Spirituality Help Improve Health

    Favoring the body's natural defenses

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    It is known that emotional and mental well-being go hand in hand with good physical health, which is why the positive emotions that nature, art or spirituality can generate help improve health and, above all, favor the body’s defenses as confirmed by a recent study.

    Although pro-inflammatory cytokines help defend the body, if they remain high in our body for a long time, they can contribute to the development of metabolic diseases such as diabetes, Alzheimer’s, depression or cardiovascular diseases. And it has been shown that positive emotions can reduce the levels of these proteins that promote inflammation.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In two separate studies, more than 200 adults reported for one day about the different emotions they experienced and at the same time had their gums sampled to assess levels of interleukin 6, a pro-inflammatory cytokine.

    The results show that those who registered more positive emotions, such as admiration, love, joy, fun or pride, had lower levels of this type of cytokine that promotes inflammation and that in the long term, at high levels, can harm health.

    Taking care of our emotional state

    So, taking care of our emotional state can help us take care of our physical health without a doubt, and this can be achieved through contact with nature, with music or other types of art, or through religion and spirituality.

    In conclusion, in addition to eating a good diet, getting enough rest and exercising regularly, if we want to take care of our physical health, it is also necessary to pamper ourselves with positive emotions on a daily basis.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Exhibited Its Products for the First Time at a Fair for the Food Industry of the United States
    Next article450 Costa Rican Companies Carry the Flag of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsGuillermo Agudelo -

    450 Costa Rican Companies Carry the Flag of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

    A group of 450 companies in the field of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) are linked to the Fourth...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER