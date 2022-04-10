Costa Rica Exhibited Its Products for the First Time at a Fair for the Food Industry of the United States

The names of the main wholesalers in the market appeared in the official list of participants of this event. Before the pandemic, the fair reported the visit of more than 85,000 visitors. For the first time, a group of Costa Rican companies were present at the Expo West 2022 international fair, held in California, United States, from March 9 to 11, and recognized for its leadership in natural and organic products.

The Costa Rican companies that participated in that event were: Natural Sins Ltda, Todo Natural S.A, Azucarera El Viejo S.A, Newvana / Paradise Ingredients S.A, Alimentos Zuñiga S.A, Rain Forest Water RFW S.A and Demasa. These last 3 companies, in addition, were exhibiting their products through a new model of showcases installed in the stand with the country brand Esencial Costa Rica. During the fair, Costa Rican companies also attended business meetings with buyers interested in their products.

The General Manager of PROCOMER, Pedro Beirute Prada, recalled how, since 2021, PROCOMER implemented a growth strategy in its presence in the United States in order to provide new services to exporters from new offices or commercial points in the market. This fair responds to this strategy for the specific area of ​​California. “These types of spaces are fundamental to publicize internationally, and in particular, in the markets with the greatest demand, the offer of Costa Rican export products with high added value, both for industry and for the final consumer,” Beirute commented.

Precisely, PROCOMER has a team for Commercial Promotion in the states of California, New York, Miami, Houston, within the United States. For January 2022, the food industry represented the third most important sector in exports of goods with a 15% share, for a total of US$ 171 million exported in the first month of the current year.