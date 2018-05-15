Diuretics work to reduce high blood pressure, either alone or in combination with other substances, in congestive heart disease, and in all those clinical situations where greater fluid elimination is necessary.

A diuretic used in the correct way helps improve intestinal health and eliminate excess fluid. However, you should be aware that abuse can cause dehydration, hypotension, hypokalemic alkalosis, among other potentially severe disorders.

However, there are some natural types recommended by doctors, for those who suffer from that uncomfortable feeling of bloated belly, such as watermelon, which, despite having a large amount of natural sugar, is a healthy option that stimulates urination with the nutrients it contains and that due to its high water content 92%, works better naturally.

Among the so-called natural diuretics, we can mention the following:

Asparagus: After its consumption, the urine acquires a characteristic odor quickly, proving that it is a great diuretic. That scent is caused by a compound called Mercaptan, which releases odorous by-products when they are broken down by the digestive system.

Lemons: Many experts start the day with a cup of hot water and a splash of lemon because according to connoisseurs help to purge the system of excess water, but also help rid the body of toxins.

Water: The most classic way to fight against water retention is to increase water intake, as it helps move the interior and keeps the body hydrated, so it is not necessary to retain excess fluid.

Cucumbers: They are great to use as diuretics because they are naturally moisturizing, they work quickly to help eliminate excess water from the body, as they contain many vitamins and minerals, in addition to their high water content.

Dandelion leaves: These contain minerals, vitamins and other compounds that work to stimulate healthy levels of fluids and stimulate a healthy urinary flow. They are quite bitter, so it is best to combine them with something sweet like honey and lemon dressing.

Celery: Nutritionists often recommend celery to those who are looking to lose weight because it is low in calories, contains a lot of fiber and has a high water content, which means that the body will be emptied efficiently.

Mint tea: Commonly added to salads, juices and smoothies that can be found in health food stores, and for good reason. The plant works to naturally treat fluid retention while increasing digestion. If you feel bloated after a large meal, pour hot water over some mint leaves and let stand for 5 to 10 minutes.

Ginger: It is one of the most powerful anti-inflammatories because it helps to eliminate excess fluids. Just add something to the tea or salad.

Peaches: They can be a very effective diuretic when they are eaten naturally or added to smoothies and salads. If you notice you have trouble going to the bathroom, eat a handful of peaches.

Pineapples: These delicious fruits have a high content of digestive enzymes and is a natural diuretic. They are a versatile diuretic since you can eat them naturally, in juices or in shakes.

Cabbage: With a high content of water and nutrients, it helps eliminate fluid retention. You can add it to soups, salads, smoothies, sautéed dishes, or juice.