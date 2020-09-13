An investigation by the School of Psychology and the Institute of Social Studies in Population (Idespo) of the National University found high scores associated with healthy aging by Ticos over 50 years of age.

Similarly, other related variables were positive, such as social participation, carrying out meaningful and satisfactory activities for personal life, integration in social networks that they value as positive and a positive state of well-being.

This behavior occurred regardless of the area of ​​residence where the study was carried out, but this finding should not be generalized to the entire country. The 305 people participating in the study were mainly women, over 50 years of age, with no evidence of physical or cognitive dysfunction, and with high scores on subjective indicators associated with health and well-being during old age.

Regarding the statistical power of the study, it should be taken into account that the sample from Heredia was much larger than the other areas studied, which limits the expected effect sizes in differences according to area of ​​residence, subsequent studies must take into account the balance according to area and sex.

The evidence makes it possible to establish a baseline to understand and promote healthy aging at the national level, and the development of poorly developed lines in the country such as the relationship between subjective well-being, physical health indicators and geographic area of ​​residence.