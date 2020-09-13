More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Hundreds of Ticas March Against Sexual Violence and Impunity and to Honor Victims of Femicides

    Concentrations were carried out in San José, Cartago, San Ramón, Liberia and Golfito

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Three Spiritual Techniques that will Help you Heal Body and Mind

    In this article you will learn 3 techniques that will help you connect with your spiritual side, in addition to healing both your mind and your body
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Maritime Terrestrial Zone in danger in Marbella, Costa Rica?

    The Federation for the Conservation of the Environment (FECON) recently requested the Municipality of Santa Cruz de Costa Rica to proceed and clean up the situation in the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZMT) of the Marbella sector, within the district of Cuajiniquil
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Two Women and Two Men Are the First Costa Ricans to Receive Equine Serum Treatment

    The first patients to receive the Equine Serum treatment this Monday are two men and two women,...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Hundreds of women demonstrated this past weekend, in different parts of the country, to repudiate the sexual violence of which they are victims, condemn impunity in cases of aggression and honor the victims of femicides, such as Allison Bonilla, whose murderer confessed the homicide Friday.

    The voices of indignation were heard in the streets of San Pedro (San José), San Ramón (Alajuela), Cartago and Golfito (Puntarenas). Dressed in black, in mourning for the Bonilla femicide, the protesters marched along Paseo Colón and Second Avenue with chants of repudiation of violence against women. The protest in the capital culminated in a rally at the Fuente de La Hispanidad, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

    “I came simply because I don’t want to be invisible. All the women who have been killed hurt me,” Dayanna Umaña, a 29-year-old neighbor from Sabanilla de Montes de Oca, declared.

    For her part, Heidy Valencia, leader of the feminist organization Las Rojas, explained that the mobilizations were called by another group called Feminist Bruges, but that other associations like hers were added to the call, to the point that they received reports of demonstrations in Cartago, San Ramón, Liberia and Golfito, among others, she detailed

    “The call was very prompt but it hit the key, at the sensitive point of enormous discontent and much indignation, particularly with the case of Allison, who is still missing, but that’s good, we already know that the suspect in her case confessed that he had sexually attacked and that he had murdered her, “the spokeswoman said.

    However, Valencia indicated that the protesters also criticized the proceedings of the Judicial Investigation Body (OIJ) and recent resolutions of the Courts of Justice, when it comes to addressing the murders of women:”There are also cases that have been accumulating discontent because there could be a risk that the femicides remain in impunity, such as that of María Trinidad, the Mexican tourist who was raped and murdered in Santa Teresa de Cóbano, and it is also the case of Andrea Fernández , that an appeals court reconsidered lowering the sentence”, the activist.

    Numerous participation

    The National Police reported through its press office, that about 1,000 people – mostly women – gathered in Torre Mercedes, in Paseo Colón, from where they walked to the Fuente de La Hispanidad . At that site, “some acts of unrest” were identified – the communications department pointed out without specifying – without the need for arrests. Throughout the protest, the participants demanded justice and sang with one voice: “Not one less, long live we love each other!”

    The protests in Cartago and San Ramón were concentrated on the outskirts of the courts of justice, on whose walls, doors and gates were they placed postersthat read “We are the cry of those who are no longer here”, “Are you tired of hearing it? We live it! “ or “I want to be free and without fear”, among others.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleNational University Study Reveals a Healthy Aging Process for Senior Adults in Costa Rica
    Next articleTwo Women and Two Men Are the First Costa Ricans to Receive Equine Serum Treatment
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    AwarenessTCRN STAFF -

    Three Spiritual Techniques that will Help you Heal Body and Mind

    In this article you will learn 3 techniques that will help you connect with your spiritual side, in addition to healing both your mind and your body
    Read more
    News

    Maritime Terrestrial Zone in danger in Marbella, Costa Rica?

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Federation for the Conservation of the Environment (FECON) recently requested the Municipality of Santa Cruz de Costa Rica to proceed and clean up the situation in the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZMT) of the Marbella sector, within the district of Cuajiniquil
    Read more
    Health

    Two Women and Two Men Are the First Costa Ricans to Receive Equine Serum Treatment

    TCRN STAFF -
    The first patients to receive the Equine Serum treatment this Monday are two men and two women, aged 43, 66, 67 and...
    Read more
    News

    Hundreds of Ticas March Against Sexual Violence and Impunity and to Honor Victims of Femicides

    TCRN STAFF -
    Hundreds of women demonstrated this past weekend, in different parts of the country, to repudiate the sexual violence of which they are...
    Read more
    Health

    National University Study Reveals a Healthy Aging Process for Senior Adults in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    An investigation by the School of Psychology and the Institute of Social Studies in Population (Idespo) of the National University found high scores associated with healthy aging by Ticos over 50 years of age.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Maritime Terrestrial Zone in danger in Marbella, Costa Rica?

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Federation for the Conservation of the Environment (FECON) recently requested the Municipality of Santa Cruz de Costa Rica to proceed and clean up the situation in the Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZMT) of the Marbella sector, within the district of Cuajiniquil
    Read more

    Patricia Portela de Souza Assumes Representation of UNICEF in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that Patricia Portela assumed the representation of the entity in Costa Rica
    Read more

    Street Dwellers, Illegal Foreigners, and Truck Drivers: The Cases of COVID-19 “Under Investigation” by National Health Authorities

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Every day, as part of the registry of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country, the Ministry of Health reports cases "under investigation",...
    Read more

    Legal Residents With Past Due CCSS Insurance Payments May Enter Costa Rica “but” Must get up to date ASAP

    News TCRN STAFF -
    On September 7th, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) amended an executive decree that prevented people residing legally in Costa Rica from...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »