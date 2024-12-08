National Theater of Costa Rica Will Transform Into the Notre Dame Cathedral for One Night

The National Theater of Costa Rica joins the celebrations for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, after being closed for five years following the devastating fire that moved the entire world, this Sunday, December 8th.

That same day, in an unprecedented mirror activity, the heart of San José will witness a unique visual and sound spectacle, video mapping, in direct connection with what will happen in Paris, France.

The event “From Ashes to Glory: The Rebirth of Notre Dame” will turn the north facade of the Theater into a grand canvas where a luminous journey will be projected, retracing the history of the Parisian cathedral.

“The National Theater will be transformed thanks to a video mapping show, an impressive technique that mixes light and sound which we use to bring buildings to life, creating an immersive and magical visual experience.” “It will be a special night, full of art, history, and light,” detailed Jérémy Oury and Michelle Falcon, French artists in charge of the show and winners of numerous international awards.

At the Plaza de la Cultura

The show will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Plaza de la Cultura, on the north side of the Theater, where projections will be made onto the theater every ten minutes. The show is suitable for the whole family, and attendees will be able to follow the storyline correctly, even if they are not familiar with the history of Notre Dame.

French seal in grand closing of FIA2024

The show is offered thanks to the contribution of the French Embassy in Costa Rica, in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture and Youth of Costa Rica, the National Theater Company, and the Nazca group, the company responsible for the projection.

“We conceived a visual show together with the artist that also had an educational side and was accessible to everyone.” Notre Dame de Paris is not just a monument of French history and culture, it is a heritage of all humanity. On Sunday, we will celebrate with the Costa Ricans its reopening and restoration,” said Alexandra Bellayer-Roille, the French ambassador.

The projections will begin with the tragic fire of the cathedral, follow the long reconstruction efforts, and end with the reopening of the monument. During the show, a Spanish voiceover will provide all the historical and explanatory information.

