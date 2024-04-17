More
    Music, Theater and Dance Show ‘Lights Will Guide You’ Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire

    The story follows a young adult who, after triggering a series of magical events, will embark on an emotional journey to the depths of the sea

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    For the second consecutive year, the “Lights Will Guide You” show promises to offer a multisensory experience to the Costa Rican public.The work combines theater, ballet, jazz, street styles, contemporary and aerial dance with live music.Everything is inspired by songs by the British band Coldplay, taking advantage of the fact that the group offers a repertoire that refers to many colors and emotions.

    Four performances open to the public will take place at the Eugene O’Neill theater, in the Dent neighborhood, on Saturday the 27th (11 a.m. and 7 p.m.) and Sunday the 28th (11 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

    The staging

    For this year, Lights Will Guide You is presented by Tropical Play, produced by Andamio Escuela de Movimiento and directed by Melania Fernández and José Pablo García.

    In addition, the show stars actress Adriana Álvarez (known for films such as Gestación, Atrás hay relámpagos and others). She is accompanied by more than 13 professional dancers and a group of eight musicians.

    Lights Will Guide You

    The story follows a young adult who, after triggering a series of magical events, will embark on an emotional journey to the depths of the sea in search of purpose and light.

    “The world of Coldplay is an emotional journey with songs and stories that reflect the possibility of overcoming challenges and finding answers in the most difficult times.

    “Our show is an interpretation of that search and a celebration of the power of imagination, wonder and light. “We want to reflect the energy of the band, but also share a positive and hopeful story that promotes compassion, empathy and mental health,” said García.

    Lights Will Guide You is suitable for all audiences, especially boys and girls. Tickets are numbered and have a cost starting at ¢14,000, depending on the different locations. All tickets can be purchased on the official website www.lightswillguideyou.com

