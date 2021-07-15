More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Motorcycle Plates in Costa Rica Will Change Their Format To Give Greater Visibility To Police Authorities And Security Cameras

    New plates will begin to be delivered later this month

    By TCRN STAFF
    10
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Motorcycle Plates in Costa Rica Will Change Their Format To Give Greater Visibility To Police Authorities And Security Cameras

    The motorcycle plates in Costa Rica will have a change in their format in order to give greater visibility, if necessary, to third parties, police or judicial authorities.
    Read more
    TravelCarlos Silva -

    Blangala Sailing in Costa Rica: Dream Tours

    The CEO of Blangala Sailing, Alejandro Galluccio, an Argentine who, is also in love with this land, and presents to the world its most beautiful places.
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    This is How Costa Rica Doubled Its Number of Forests

    Costa Rica is characterized by its paradisiacal beaches and tropical forests. And although it is true that tourism is one of its main economic activities
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The motorcycle plates in Costa Rica will have a change in their format in order to give greater visibility, if necessary, to third parties, police or judicial authorities. The delivery of the new “plates” would begin at the end of this month and the change will allow a relocation of the numbers of each plate because they will have a greater height. Currently the National Registry is “fine-tuning” the last details to start with the delivery of these new license plates.

    The plates that motorcycles carry today have a format of 102×205 millimeters and will now be 153×205 millimeters. “The only difference with the current format is that it will be 51 mm higher to improve visibility and safety on the road,” they explained in the National Registry by means of an official letter sent to the different police authorities of the country.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The conformation of the license plate remains the same, that is, the motorcycles will keep the letter “M” and the consecutive license plate, which will now have six digits, a zero will be added to the left in case the license is not yet reached.

    Greater visibility

    “Among the main reasons for the new format of motorcycle plates, it can be indicated that it will allow greater visibility for third parties, including judicial authorities, Traffic Police and others.

    “Additionally, the new format will make it possible to face the necessary change when the 1,000,000th motorcycle license plate assignment is reached, because this change in size will make it possible to change the motorcycle license plate format to alphanumeric plates that combine, just like the vehicles, three numbers and three letters,” they explained.

    For her part, the Director of Services of the National Registry, Kattia Salazar, said that it is also sought that the dimensions of the license plates “adjust to the support of the motorcycle” and added that the new format will allow the license plate number to be visible, even in view of the future use of electronic recording systems on the road.

    The requirements to request the license plate will remain the same and can be consulted on the institution’s website www.rnpdigital.com and it is clarified to drivers that “the change (of license plate) is not mandatory” and that “in the case of first time plates would already come out with the new format “, the same would happen with the respositions.

    Among the changes implemented, it is also announced that the process of delivering “green plates” for electric motorcycles will begin; however, there is still no scheduled date for this process.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Subscribe

    * indicates required
    / ( mm / dd )

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    Source Kristin hidalgo
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleBlangala Sailing in Costa Rica: Dream Tours
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Motorcycle Plates in Costa Rica Will Change Their Format To Give Greater Visibility To Police Authorities And Security Cameras

    The motorcycle plates in Costa Rica will have a change in their format in order to give greater visibility, if necessary, to third parties, police or judicial authorities.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Recovers 1,305 Pre-Columbian Pieces From US Museum

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "It was a process that began in 2010, when Brooklyn Museum asked us if we wanted to recover those objects, which at the time were taken due to lack of regulation,"
    Read more

    88 Pups From Costa Rica Are Now in Their New Home in Canada

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Last Thursday, July 8, our Canadian partner rescue organization sent us a charter plane to pick up the MOST PRECIOUS cargo Costa Rica has...
    Read more

    First 2021 Semester Registers Entry Of 362 Thousand US Tourists to Costa Rica

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    In the first six months of this year, Costa Rica recovered half of the United States market compared to the same period in 2019....
    Read more

    Discover the Benefits of Living Near the Sea in Costa Rica

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    There are many reasons to acquire a home near the sea in Costa Rica. For some people, the appeal lies in the quick access...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER