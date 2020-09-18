More
    Electric Vehicles With a "Green Plate" Will Not be Restricted and can use Special Parking Spaces

    This past week the new plates that will have electric vehicles were presented

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Electric vehicles will have, as of this week, a license plate that differentiates them from the rest of the fleet. The “green plate” will be given to vehicles free of polluting emissions and allows them specific benefits; for example: not having vehicle circulation restriction and having special spaces in parking lots.

    “They will be exempt from the vehicle circulation restriction. This issue is very important and generates many facilities. In addition, there is the Parking Law and modifications will be made to incorporate a requirement for commercial establishments to have a blue space dedicated to vehicles free of pollutants, the same with local councils”, explained German Marín, director of the Traffic Police. The first “green plates” were given to members of the Electric Mobility Association.

    Presentation of the National Electric Transportation Plan
    “We continue to take steps towards decarbonization. The National Electric Transportation Plan includes a series of actions that we have to take in this transition process; actions at the infrastructure level that are already being carried out, for example with the National Recharge Network. that we will launch soon with the collaboration and help of ICE”, announced the First Lady, Claudia Dobles.

    “The plates will be green to distinguish all vehicles that are zero emissions, both private and public institutions, as well as for light or cargo transport,” said the Minister of Justice, Marcia González. People who have an electric vehicle and want to change their license plate only have to go through the normal replacement process with the National Registry.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
