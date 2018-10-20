The long-awaited and unforgettable Monster Jam will return to Costa Rican soil in 2018. RPM TV producer is pleased to announce that the emotions of the famous monster trucks will meet in Costa Rica on December Friday 14th and Sunday 16th, at the National Stadium.

“It is a pride for us to make official that one of the most anticipated events at a national and international level, such as the Monster Jam, will return to our country in the month of December. We have worked very hard to make this a reality, we know that fevers and sports fans have asked for it during these years of absence, so we promise that the show will be of high caliber and 100% familiar”, said Manrique Mata, president of RPM TV.

3 events

For the 7th time, the monster trucks driven by athletes of international stature will be presented in our country with a total of 3 presentations.

The 1st of them will take place on Friday, December 14th at 8 o’clock in the evening; the 2nd will be held on Sunday 16th, at 12 noon, while the 3rd and last will be the same Sunday at 5 o’clock, in the afternoon.

“For safety reasons, we cannot use the stadium’s lower stands, so for each presentation, only 21 thousand tickets will be sold. For this opportunity we will also have the Pit Party, a special activity for fans to get to know the pilots and observe the famous cars up close”, added Mata.

For the Pit Party, only 2 thousand tickets will be sold and the condition to buy this exclusive ticket is that the fans must also purchase the ticket for event 2 of the half day on Sunday.

The monster trucks present in the 2018 edition will be The Crazy Bull, Grave Digger, Maximum Destruction, Monster Energy, Pirates Curse, Megalodon, the Zombie, and the Wonder Woman.

As a detail to highlight, is that “El Toro Loco” will be driven for the first time by a Costa Rican. This is Mark List, the first national driver who competes for the world driving one of the most striking monster trucks and expected by the public.

The track for the Monter Jam will be built entirely on the athletics track and not on the field of the National Stadium.

“It is a pride to be able to hold these events at the National Stadium. This scenario is the most important at the country level when we talk about sporting events and shows, so, without doubt, it is the best venue we could have chosen, we greatly appreciate the entire Administrative Board of the stadium for trusting us to perform this and other events that we have already developed”, added Mata.

Tickets for sale

The price of the tickets to enjoy the Monster Jam 2018, goes from ¢ 8,500 to 28,000 (plus service charge), while the cost of the Pit Party will be ¢ 4,500. Tickets can be obtained through the web www.eticket.cr or Servimás points throughout the country.

Tickets are sold as follows:

Exclusive presale with American Express card: October, Tuesday 16th thru Thursday 18th

Exclusive presale with the Credomatic card: October, Friday 19th thru Sunday 21st

Tickets on sale for any payment method: Starting on Monday, October 22nd

The sale of tickets for the show on October, Friday, December 14th will have a 10% discount Tuesday 16th thru Sunday 21st.

One of the options for buying tickets with Credomatic is that all cardholders can acquire them with Mini Quotas at 12 months of interest, or at a rate of 0 to 3 or 6 months.

The own week of the event, the ticket offices of the National Stadium will be open for the purchase of tickets; It is clear that every child pays. For more information, you can visit the official Facebook of RPM TV.

Prices by location:

North Sun ¢ 12,500

South Sol ¢ 12,500

General Shadow West and East ¢ 16,500

Shadow Central West and East ¢ 18,500

West and East Side Shadow ¢ 8,500

West and East Balcony ¢ 22,500

West and East Preferential Balcony ¢ 24,500

Balcony Boxes ¢ 28,000

Pit Party ¢ 4,500

More service charge

Monster Trucks and their pilots:

Zombie. Pilot: Scott Buetow Pirates Cruise. Pilot: Camden Murphy Megalodon. Pilot: Justin Sipes Wonder Woman. Pilot: Becky McDonough Monster Energy. Pilot: Coty Saucier Serious Digger. Pilot: Charlie Pauken Maximum Destruction. Pilot: Neil Elliott The Crazy Bull. Pilot: Mark List

Tickets are already on sale at www.eticket.cr and all Servimás points of sale.