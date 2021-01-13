Mobile Telephony and Its Four Best Digital Cameras in Recent Years

The DXOMark company decided to develop a study whose main objective was to provide a list of the four cell phones that have the best cameras in recent times. This article presents the top four, with the most recent aspects related to mobile telephony and its digital cameras.

For its part, DXOMark has offered its contribution. This French company is in charge of evaluating lenses and cameras of different types of mobile telephony. Their job is basically to test how the cameras capture the colors, textures, noise and other key aspects of the image.

Top four Mobile Phone Cameras:



4) Galaxy S9. (2018): Known as the Samsung cell phone of the moment. It is one of the fastest mobiles that currently exists. It has a double horn, that is, it has excellent sound. He has a large digital camera (2,960 x 1,440 pixels).

It will go down in history for being the first cell phone in the Samsung S line that brings with it a double rear camera. It is positioned as the first in the world to have a camera with a viable aperture. Its cameras are recognized in the world for having the particularity of being those who record one of the best photos and videos. Experts say they have been the best at capturing images. This cannot be done with any kind of mobile nowadays.

3) Huawei P20 Pro. (2018): This mobile seeks to break any type of scheme. It has three rear cameras (40 mega pixels RGB) (F / 1.8), 8 mega pixels. Front camera 24 mega pixels (f / 2.0). Which work with artificial intelligence. It brings with it excellent specifications. Resists contact with water. It made a recent color change and in this version has a much more durable battery.

Its triple camera has an RGB sensor, another mono accompanied by a telephoto is fused within this device to offer countless options. Huawei P20 Pro in conclusion is quite complete. It stands out from the crowd for using the motto “it’s never too much” and pretending to be the first phone in history to bring with it three digital cameras.

2) XIAOMI NOTE 10. (2020): It is one of the best mobiles that has 5 rear cameras and a front one with the following characteristics: 5 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, 50xf / 2.0 digital zoom, 4-axis stabilizer OIS. 12 MP portrait camera, 2x optical zoom, f / 2.0, dual pixel autofocus.

108 MP high resolution camera with a 1 / 1.33 7 element lens / 1.69 OIS 4 axis sensor. The sensor is larger than in other mobiles which allows it to capture more light and detail. It has pro mode, where you can adjust ISO, shutter speed, white balances and focus, portrait mode, night mode, vlog mode and many more options.

1) OPPO FIND X2 NEO. (2020): Professional, macro and ultra night mode, among others, video stabilizer and ultra video stabilizer, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital. It has four rear cameras positioned vertically. The main camera sensor is ½.0 and the front camera features: 32 MP f / 2.0 with beauty algorithm. 4K 30fps video with the main camera.

The portrait mode works quite well, although its strong point is the night mode, so if taking photos in low light environments or situations you are looking for a mid-range mobile, do not lose it.