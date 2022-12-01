Maribel Guardia Shows Her Almost 8 Million Followers on Instagram the Beauties of the Irazú Volcano

Maribel Guardia visited Costa Rica and did not tire of posting images of her most recent visit on social media. Among them are those of her walk through the Irazú volcano in the company of her family. There, in the Cartaginian colossus, she posed with the sign that welcomes visitors to the national park.

She then sees herself next to the so-called “poor man’s umbrellas” (Gunneraceae) as well as in front of the main crater of the colossus. The actress and singer -with almost 8 million followers on Instagram- also captured one of the crops located on the road to the volcano.

Guardia also showed her fans (on Instagram and her 11 million followers on her Facebook) Noelia, daughter of her niece Gabriela García. “The energy of the children is incredible, they are connected with God”, she wrote.

Videogame downloads

Guardia’s visit to Costa Rica comes weeks after the Costa Rican joined the list of stars participating in a Coin Master commercial. It is a game app created in Israel that to date has more than 100 million downloads.

Coin Master published the announcement on its official Facebook profile on November 2nd. In the short of less than 30 seconds, Guardia appears playing in a restaurant, but she only lacks one letter to complete her album of sweets.

She notices that the diner at the adjoining table is also playing, and he gets that card. And this is when the Costa Rican comes into action.

What is Coin Master and who are the celebrities appearing in it?

Other celebrities have starred in ads for Coin Master, a gaming app that was launched in 2016 by the Moon Active studio. However, it became a smash hit in 2019, especially in the US, UK and Germany. More recently, the game has gained a special reach in India.

The company has used celebrities such as actors, actresses and even influencers to spread its name. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, actor Terry Crews, and model Emily Ratajkowski are some of those who have promoted this video game.