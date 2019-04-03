Ian Santiago is a child with autism. He plays piano and dreams of becoming a journalist. Since he was 4 years old, he learned to read and write. Indeed, this little kid is gifted with talent.

His heart is noble and he loves to share with children. He is currently 6 years old and loves mathematics, and as we say in small towns and villages “to get proof, just push a button”.

This neighbor of San Pedro de Montes de Oca has autism, a condition that is not an impediment for him to develop many skills.

He plays piano, studies music, reads, and writes. He is also an athlete and has the great dream of becoming a journalist.

This Tuesday (yesterday), April 2nd, the “International Day of Awareness of People with Autism” was commemorated.

Playgrounds for kids in Tibás Park

That is why, in Tibás Park, multiple artistic and cultural activities were developed to share with children who have this condition. All these little kids had a very happy day.

In Costa Rica, about 70 thousand people are in the spectrum of the population with autism disorder.