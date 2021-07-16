More
    Law is Approved That Gives Benefits To Foreign Professionals Who Work In Costa Rica

    By Héctor Méndez
    With 35 in favor and five against, the Costa Rican legislative plenary approved in a second debate the law that promotes the visit of the so-called “digital nomads” to the country, thanks to a series of facilities that the law would give foreign professionals who come to work for a season
    The Fascinating Tropical Forests of Costa Rica

    This region of the tropical forest of Costa Rica are important because they are the last remaining zone where...
    Costa Rica Improves Crocodile Management in Ecotourism Areas

    The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) of Costa Rica today began an investigation to improve the control and...
    Héctor Méndez

    With 35 in favor and five against, the Costa Rican legislative plenary approved in a second debate the law that promotes the visit of the so-called “digital nomads” to the country, thanks to a series of facilities that the law would give foreign professionals who come to work for a season.

    Costa Rica Improves Crocodile Management in Ecotourism Areas

    Encouraging the visit of professionals

    The bill encourages the visit of professionals with incomes of more than $ 3,000 per month, with the idea that these workers boost the country’s tourism sector.

    The draft “Law to attract workers and remote service providers of an international nature”, which was discussed under file 22,215, was widely congratulated by the liberationist Carlos Ricardo Benavides, who was its main promoter.

    Among the opponents were deputies Welmer Ramos and Luis Ramón Carranza, of the PAC, as well as José María Villalta of the Frente Amplio, who have questioned whether they continue to motivate benefits that are not promoted for Costa Ricans.

    Science & TechnologyHéctor Méndez -

