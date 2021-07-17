More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Vaccination For People Over 40 Years Old And Without Risk Factors in Costa Rica Starts Today

    Know the details here

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Humans are Creating a Permanent Climate Emergency

    The Canadian heat wave has exceeded forecasts by five standard deviations. Without climate change it would be an event that would occur every five thousand years. That is, only once since the time of ancient Egypt
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Vaccination For People Over 40 Years Old And Without Risk Factors in Costa Rica Starts Today

    The Costa Rican Social Security announced that starting this Friday, July 16th and for the next ten days (or...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyHéctor Méndez -

    Law is Approved that Gives Benefits To Foreign Professionals Who Work In Costa Rica

    With 35 in favor and five against, the Costa Rican legislative plenary approved in a second debate the law that promotes the visit of the so-called “digital nomads” to the country, thanks to a series of facilities that the law would give foreign professionals who come to work for a season
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican Social Security announced that starting this Friday, July 16th and for the next ten days (or while supplies last), vaccines against Covid-19 will be applied for people over 40 years old and up to 57 years old.

    No prior appointment required

    For this application, 500 thousand Pfizer / BioNTech brand doses will be used, donated by the United States government, and no prior appointment will be required; simply approach the established vaccination points with an identification document.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The vaccinations in charge of the Health Areas, will be immunizing the people assigned to them; however, the spaces provided by the hospitals will be freely accessible to anyone over 40 years of age.

    From now on, vaccination against Covid-19 will be opening at a general level, and it will be divided by age groups. Therefore, at this time it will start with the group of 40 to 57 years. “Now we speak by age group, and as more vaccines enter we are going to gradually lower the ages,” explained Mario Mora, from the Health Services Development Directorate of the Social Security.

    Of course, where the first dose is applied, in that same place you should be vaccinated with the second dose; That same day the second appointment will be scheduled. For people who do not have an open file with the Social Security or who are not insured, they can include their information through the EDUS application, or on the institution’s website in order to be visible to the services, and to speed up the vaccination process. They can also call the number 905-MiSalud.

    The institution also assured that people over 40, with or without risk factors, who have not yet been vaccinated, can also come to receive their first dose. At the beginning of the pandemic, 66% of the people who died from Covid-19 were over 70 years old. This percentage dropped to 26% since the vaccination campaign began, according to data from the Fund.

    Dr. Leandra Abarca, from Epidemiological Surveillance, recalled waiting 14 days if the person interested in acquiring immunization against Covid-19 has already applied the immunization against Influenza. The authorities call for order when queuing to apply the vaccine in the chosen areas, as well as maintaining the use of a mask, and social distancing.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Subscribe

    * indicates required
    / ( mm / dd )

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceElizabeth Rodríguez
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleLaw is Approved that Gives Benefits To Foreign Professionals Who Work In Costa Rica
    Next articleHumans are Creating a Permanent Climate Emergency
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNBeleida Delgado -

    Humans are Creating a Permanent Climate Emergency

    The Canadian heat wave has exceeded forecasts by five standard deviations. Without climate change it would be an event that would occur every five thousand years. That is, only once since the time of ancient Egypt
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Humans are Creating a Permanent Climate Emergency

    TCRN Beleida Delgado -
    The Canadian heat wave has exceeded forecasts by five standard deviations. Without climate change it would be an event that would occur every five thousand years. That is, only once since the time of ancient Egypt
    Read more

    Motorcycle Plates in Costa Rica Will Change Their Format To Give Greater Visibility To Police Authorities And Security Cameras

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The motorcycle plates in Costa Rica will have a change in their format in order to give greater visibility, if necessary, to third parties, police or judicial authorities.
    Read more

    Costa Rica Recovers 1,305 Pre-Columbian Pieces From US Museum

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    "It was a process that began in 2010, when Brooklyn Museum asked us if we wanted to recover those objects, which at the time were taken due to lack of regulation,"
    Read more

    88 Pups From Costa Rica Are Now in Their New Home in Canada

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Last Thursday, July 8, our Canadian partner rescue organization sent us a charter plane to pick up the MOST PRECIOUS cargo Costa Rica has...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER