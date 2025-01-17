More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Latin America Leads the Way in Implementing Kigali Amendment for a More Sustainable Future

    Technological transformation plays a key role in this transition

    By TCRN STAFF
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Latin American region is setting a milestone in global environmental transformation through the coordinated and ambitious implementation of the Kigali Amendment, setting a precedent in reducing the environmental impact of the HVAC industry.

    The regional commitment is highlighted by a comprehensive adherence that includes major economies such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Chile, along with strategic emerging markets such as Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, as well as Central American and Caribbean economies. This massive participation demonstrates an unprecedented regional consensus towards environmental sustainability.

    The implementation schedule for the A5-1 Group, which includes the majority of Latin American countries, sets progressive and measurable objectives. Starting in 2024, the region is committed to a gradual reduction in HFC consumption: 10% by 2029, 30% by 2035, 50% by 2040, culminating in an 80% reduction by 2045.

    Technological transformation plays a fundamental role in this transition, with the development of products that incorporate high-efficiency heat pumps and inverter systems for energy optimization. The integration of IoT and artificial intelligence technologies allows for smarter and more efficient management of HVAC systems.

    Circular economy approach

    The circular economy approach is materialized through a comprehensive refrigerant recovery network, complemented by recycling and reuse programs that optimize the entire life cycle of products. This strategy is strengthened by social innovation initiatives that include forest conservation projects, smart city development, and microhydrogeneration programs.

    The environmental transformation extends to the entire value chain, actively involving stakeholders in reducing emissions and promoting the integration of environmental criteria in production processes. Developing suppliers aligned with these environmental goals ensures a long-term sustainable impact.

    New standards in environmental sustainability

    This coordinated effort in Latin America not only meets the objectives of the Kigali Amendment, but sets new standards in environmental sustainability, demonstrating the region’s potential to lead the transformation towards a greener and more sustainable future.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    - Advertisement -
    SourceMilena Santos
    ViaWILMER USECHE
    Previous article
    Dance of the Little Devils: Among Oldest Indigenous Ceremonies in Costa Rica
    Next article
    Spirituality in the Treatment and Recovery Process of Addictions

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Get all the latest news, events, offers and special announcements.

    Latest News

    SportTCRN STAFF -

    Surfer Malakai Martínez from Tamarindo Wants to Stay on the Crest of the Wave in Costa Rican Circuit

    He had barely started walking when the national champion of the open category was already on his surfboard thanks...

    More Articles Like This

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2023 The Costa Rica News / 14 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »