Bonsai has its origin in China, for about 2,000 years, as an object of worship and representation of eternity, since the tree was conceived as a bridge between the divine and the human. Later on, it was taken to Japan by the Buddhists, where they developed that art to almost a profound philosophy of life.

This millenary art has conquered many followers in Western countries. In our country, a lot of people are dedicated to its cultivation, or they simply admire it.

Bonsai is the art of growing potted trees and shrubs. It consists of reducing the size of these plants by means of various techniques such as transplanting, pruning, wiring, and clamping or blunting, in order to give them a form and a meaning.

As it is already a tradition, the Lankester Botanical Garden (JBL) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the Bonsai Center of Costa Rica organize the 2019 National Bonsai Exposition, in which some of the best examples of the country will be exhibited.

The activity takes place today, Saturday 6th, and tomorrow, Sunday, July 7th, from 8:30 am to 4.30 pm, at the Lankester Garden located on the road to Paraíso de Cartago. The exhibits will be held in the Japanese Garden, a space that was built with the support of the government of Japan, and which is made up of 3 cabins, trails, bridges, and lagoons.

At the Bonsai National Exhibition, there will be about 150 trees on display. In addition, cultural events will be held by the Embassy of Japan, as well as 6 practical workshops to learn this ancient oriental art.

These attractions complete the sales of food, plants, tools, pots and other materials for cultivation. For more information, you can search at https://www.facebook.com/jardinlankester/ or by calling 2511-7939