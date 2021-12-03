La Tigra de San Carlos Forest Reserve, A Place of Sustainable Educational Tourism

In the districts of La Tigra de San Carlos and San Lorenzo de San Ramón the new La Tigra Forest Reserve was born. This private initiative seeks to promote an ecotourism model for national and international visitors, communities and students seeking to learn about local biodiversity.

The project was born thanks to a collaboration between the German tour operator Travel-to-Nature and the German Development Cooperation, GIZ. It is developed through the “develoPPP” program of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Restoration of the tropical forest

The reserve promotes the restoration of the tropical forest, ecological connectivity and environmental education. It is also focused on the development of local communities and the post-pandemic reactivation of the tourism sector in the region.

“This project encourages sustainable development and shows that it is possible to live off biodiversity, generating great benefits such as employment for local communities and support for entrepreneurs,” said Paul Valenciano, general manager of the reserve.

La Tigra Forest Reserve has an area of ​​50 hectares of tropical forest. It has a biological station with classrooms, reception, dining room, laboratories and lodging, as well as internal trails and a nursery of native species dedicated to reforestation activities.

Biological corridor

The reserve is located near the Arenal Volcano National Park and borders the Children’s Eternal Forest, which will create a biological corridor between both places.

The tourist-educational offer of this new site included reforestation. 4,038 trees were planted with the help of local schools, tourists and companies that develop social responsibility or volunteer programs. One of the objectives of the project is to reactivate the economy from the tourism sector for the nearby communities. If you want to know more about the place you can visit the page https://www.bosquelatigra.com/