Government of Costa Rica Must Determine In Three Months How Fipronil Affects Bees

Almost a month after the appeal sentence presented by the Ombudsman’s Office to ban the insecticide Fipronil in Costa Rica was admitted for study, the Constitutional Chamber declared it valid.

The initiative to present a resource came as a result of two events of massive death of bees registered last year, when an investigation by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) determined the presence of Fipronil in these lifeless insects.

The fact, according to the Ombudsman, shows that the pesticide represents a risk for many species such as bees. For this reason, the Chamber of Beekeepers of Costa Rica supports prohibiting its use, since they defend that this insect, like other pollinators, are important to guarantee the stability of ecosystems.

State must pay damages caused by the death of bees

The resolution issued by the Constitutional Chamber indicates that the State, the National Animal Health Service and the State Phytosanitary Service must pay the costs, damages and losses caused by the facts that serve as the basis in the declaration of the Ombudsman.

All hands on deck

It also indicates that the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Luis Renato Alvarado, Minister of Health, Pedro González, Minister of Environment and Energy, Rolando Alberto Castro, the general director of SENASA German Rojas and the director of the State Phytosanitary Service, Nelson Morera, or those who occupy these positions, must issue orders and carry out updates so that in three months the team in charge of determining the affectation of Fipronil in bees and other pollinators, complete all the technical studies and render a final report.

If it is determined that this pesticide when used in an agricultural or veterinary manner causes serious damage to these beings or impairs the pollinating function, the report must include the measures to resolve the situation.

Chemical is used in the country to control pests in different crops

The European Union, due to its high degree of toxicity in humans, mammals, birds, fish, algae and insects, prohibits this pesticide. The national panorama is different. In Costa Rica, Fipronil is used to control pests in crops such as: citrus fruits, sweet pepper, oil palm, ornamental plants and fruit trees.

“The magistrates decided in favor of future generations, so that they can enjoy a healthy and ecologically balanced environment and this Ombudsman will be aware that the corresponding authorities comply with what is ordered by the Constitutional Chamber,” said Catalina Crespo, Defender of the Population.

Among the petitions in the appeal, the need for the State Phytosanitary Service together with the National Animal Health Service (SENASA) to render accounts for the massive death of bees last year.