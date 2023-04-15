Just from Home… Help Reduce Wastewater Pollution in Costa Rica!

Taking a “dip” to cool off during a family outing or outing with friends could end up in a hospital visit. Swimming in a river or stream whose waters are contaminated can affect your health in different ways, from causing rashes and ear infections to respiratory diseases and diarrhea, among others.

Residual water (used water), which comes from the kitchen, shower, sink and washing machine and does not undergo decontamination treatment, represents a risk not only in rivers and streams, but also in aquifers, which They are one of the main sources for the generation of drinking water in the country. The most well-known disease associated with the consumption of contaminated water is diarrhea. According to the World Health Organization website, some 829,000 people die annually from this condition as a result of unsafe water, insufficient sanitation, or poor hand hygiene.

“Hundreds of families usually spend Easter in their homes. They take advantage of these days to reflect, rest and share with their loved ones, some even use this time to make changes or deep cleaning in their homes. Given this increased activity in homes, we consider it vital to remind everyone that reducing wastewater contamination in the national territory and preventing the spread of diseases is a joint effort between organizations and citizens. Water is everyone’s right, but it is also everyone’s duty to take care of it. In the AyA Sanitation Route we have proposed to remind families of the way in which they can help the cause from their homes, as well as the institutional efforts to reduce the debt in wastewater sanitation in the country”, says David Gustavo Benavides, Socio-environmental and Communications Director and Environmental Manager before SETENA of the AyA Sanitation Route.

With this purpose, the Route will develop a communication campaign in the cantons of San José, Curridabat, Alajuelita, Moravia, Goicoechea, Coronado, Tibás, San Pedro, Desamparados and Tres Ríos, which will seek to impact not only heads of families or decision makers, but also condominium or residential managers. This initiative, focused on the issue of wastewater, is the first of its kind carried out by the institution. “It is a challenging campaign, which seeks to convey through different channels the need for a commitment by households to maintain good practices that contribute to reducing the contamination of used water and, therefore, add efforts to government actions aimed at to improve the management of the sanitary sewer system”, comments Gabriel Naranjo Blanco, Manager of the Executing Unit PAPS (Potable Water and Sanitation Program) of the AyA.

Getting the best from the Sanitation Route

Although more than 95% of the population in Costa Rica has access to drinking water, only 13.4% of wastewater goes through decontamination processes before reaching the rivers. 77% of the wastewater from the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) reaches rivers, aquifers and seas contaminated. The most polluted basin in Central America is that of Tárcoles. And the rivers that are part of it, such as María Aguilar, Tiribí, Torres, Virilla, Bermúdez, Ciruelas, Purires, as well as the El Estero stream in San Ramón, present severe contamination, according to the Dutch Water Quality Index.

On the other hand, the septic tanks that remain in many buildings maintain a latent risk of contaminating groundwater, in the event of a leak in them. “We face a lag in the treatment of wastewater, which impacts the field of public and environmental health and international reputation. To address this problem, the country has bet on the AyA Sanitation Route: a project of national convenience and public interest, the most important to advance in decontamination and that seeks to make us a healthier, more competitive and productive nation”, says Benavides.

The Sanitation Route impacts more than 1 million people. It includes the construction, expansion, repair and rehabilitation of pipelines to connect wastewater from houses and businesses with Los Tajos. The modern wastewater treatment plant located in La Uruca, which currently treats 43 million liters of water per day, additionally retains and processes 10 thousand kilograms of solid waste.

The works of the Route, which began in 2011 and have used the best technology worldwide to build, rehabilitate, repair and install pipelines, cover ten 10 GAM cantons: Desamparados, Goicoechea, Alajuelita, Vásquez de Coronado, Tibás, Moravia, Montes de Oca, San José, Curridabat and La Union. The project, whose first stage is 78.5% complete, includes the construction of the Los Tajos treatment plant, the Transfer Tunnel, the Metropolitan Outfall, as well as networks and collectors. To date, 176 kilometers of pipelines have been installed, representing 53% of the total target.

According to the Socio-environmental, Communication and Environmental Director before SETENA, the Sanitation Route has contributed to Costa Rica increasing the coverage of wastewater treatment. The population that enjoys wastewater collection and treatment went from 4.2% in 2014 to 14.4% in 2017. By 2028, when the first stage ends, it is estimated that the GAM will have 65% coverage.

Just from home

“Although, with the Route, we have registered important advances in the management of wastewater, the cooperation of citizens is vital to continue moving forward. Good practices in homes are allies of our actions, since they contribute to the pipes being able to operate and remain in optimal conditions”, indicates Kimberly Walcott, Inspector and Environmental Regent of the Executing Unit of the PAPS.

Data from the Ministry of Environment and Energy establish that the average daily consumption of a Costa Rican is equivalent to 200 liters of water, of which approximately 85% becomes wastewater. “The responsible management of water and waste by each person is fundamental. What happens in houses has a significant impact on sewage systems. Pouring certain substances and materials into the sink, laundry tub, toilet, and drain leads to damage or clogging of pipes, which can cause septic tanks to overflow, contaminating aquifers, rivers and streams”, adds Walcott.

To avoid or minimize contamination, experts remember to take into account the following:

• DO NOT pour food scraps, grease or cooking oils into the sink or household sink.

• DO NOT flush condoms, diapers, sanitary napkins, pads, or medical treatments down the toilet.

• DO NOT overuse pipe cleaners.

• DO NOT spill chemical products (residual thinners, car oils, inks, etc.) into the sink or spout. Dispose of these in bottles and take them to an authorized manager.

• Use water rationally.

• Opt for biodegradable products in the washing processes.

• Perform periodic maintenance on septic tanks and grease traps.

“The commitment that must be acquired regarding the use of water and its sanitation is urgent. For this reason, we invite everyone to analyze and share the messages of the campaign that began in the first days of April and that will be published on the Facebook and Instagram pages @Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados. The solution is in everyone’s hands, that is why every action counts”, concludes the Socio-environmental, Communication Director and Environmental Manager before SETENA of the AyA Sanitation Route.