Jaco calls for Extending Beach Hours and reviewing restriction to help Tourism recover

The Municipality of Garabito once again questioned the criteria with which the authorities imposed restrictions against COVID-19. “For the Municipality it is necessary that the Government recognize the reality as a canton that lives off tourism. This summer it is essential to take balanced measures that include both realities,” said the institution.

The early closure of beaches and the extended vehicle restriction are part of the indications made by the mayor of the area, Tobías Murillo. In a letter addressed to President Carlos Alvarado, the Ministry of Health, and the National Emergency Commission, Murillo asked that the beaches remain open until 5:00 pm. He also suggested changes in the vehicle circulation restriction, which again prevented the flow of vehicles on weekends.

Coordinated safety plan



Murillo insisted that the Municipality has developed its own plans to guarantee the safety of visitors. “We have made a significant investment to install signs with sanitary measures, sinks, and public showers,” he said. The strategy has also included the delivery of leaflets and supervision to the businesses. “This end of the year we had a large influx of visitors and despite this we went from orange alert to yellow, this shows that we have been a responsible canton”, concluded Murillo.

Courts process a lawsuit against the closure of beaches

Along the same lines as the claims of the Municipality of Garabito, the national courts processed a writ of habeas corpus against the closure of beaches. The claim was filed by lawyer Walter Brenes, a resident of Jacó.

“The closure is an arbitrariness that damages constitutional rights, especially those associated with the enjoyment of the public domain since there is no rule to prohibit conduct associated with access and free movement of people on the beaches,” says the appeal.

The appeal specifically points to the ministries of the Presidency, Health and Security. Also to President Carlos Alvarado. According to the complainant, the measure has an increased negative impact among those who reside in the beach areas. It includes the right to free transit. The complaint was filed this past Monday and on Tuesday Court IV took it for review.



