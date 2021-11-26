More
    International Forum Promotes Strengthening Costa Rica´s Link With Asia Pacific

    Featuring important talks and keynote lectures given by national and international experts

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    In order to strengthen the commercial link between both regions, the Costa Rica International Forum for Asia Pacific will be held on November 25th. This initiative is organized by the Asia Pacific Latin America Trade and Investment Promotion Center (AP-LAC) and will offer talks and keynote lectures given by national and international experts.

    “This was a pioneering idea in the region, a project in which a group of businessmen and professionals believed and decided to join forces for establishing the first organization in Central America fully specialized in Asia Pacific,” said Andrés Gamboa, CEO of the AP-LAC Center. .

    Export and import trade, foreign direct investment, tourism, education and innovation, and technology are some of the topics that will be addressed in this edition.

    High-level exponents

    Katherine Müller-Marín, Former Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam; Marco Vinicio Ruiz, Former Minister of Foreign Trade and former Ambassador to China; Eduardo Pedrosa, Secretary General PECC (Pacific Economic Cooperation Council) and Jairo Hernández, recently appointed President of the AP LAC Center, will be the specialists in charge of the talks.

    Another novelty is the invitation that the AP-LAC Center made to: Elí Feinzaig, Fabricio Alvarado, Lineth Saborío, Natalia Díaz and Rodrigo Chaves, presidential candidates, to present their points of view on the present and future relationship with Asia Pacific, and its plans in international politics. This panel will include Andrés Gamboa, CEO of the AP-LAC Center as moderator and will be the only activity in face-to-face format.

    Strategic and important relationship

    The country’s relationship with Asia Pacific is strategic and important since it represents tangible benefits in terms of cooperation, assimilation of good practices, public-private alliances, among other advantages, according to the president of the AP-LAC Center.

    “This is the most dynamic region in the world, it represents the future and has great potential to increase, with more force, our trade, the attraction of investment, tourism, innovation and technology,” said Hernández.

    The AP-LAC Center is the only private sector organization specialized in Asia Pacific and its primary objective is to contribute to better position the country in the face of a region that is consolidated every day due to its high participation in world trade.

    The International Forum, in its virtual form, is open to all interested public. To access the talks and conferences visit: forumsyeventos.com/foro-costa-rica-asia-pacifico. The event is aimed at government actors, the Diplomatic Corps, the business, academic and technological sectors, among others.

    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
