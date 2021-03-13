More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is Opened to Visitors From all the World Without Negative Tests or Quarantine

    By TCRN STAFF
    36
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Downward Trend of COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica Continues

    The rate of COVID-19 infections in the last month was once again less than one, this may indicate that...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Government Will Grant Vacations All Easter Week To Encourage National Tourism

    The Costa Rica Government accepted a request from the Minister of Tourism and will grant vacations to Central Government...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Opened to Visitors From all the World Without Negative Tests or Quarantine

    The Government of Costa Ricahas announced that it allowsarrivals of Tourists from all over the world, with practically no...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Government of Costa Ricahas announced that it allowsarrivals of Tourists from all over the world, with practically no restrictions.Those who arrive in Costa Rica do not need to present a negative PCR test or undergo quarantine at destination. To enter Costa Rica you only need a medical insurance that covers costs for COVID-19 and to complete an epidemiological form.

    A gradual re-opening

    First Costa Rica opened domestic tourism; then international visitors were limited to very few countries considered “strategic”, including some of the Schengen area; later it was progressively expanding the authorized destinations, adding Central and South America and the Caribbean; and now the last stage in its reopening process is fully implemented.

    No contagion detected

    “Air traffic is not being a source of contagion, and that is the product of strict protocols,” said the head of the Tourism portfolio, who warned that the measure will be maintained as long as the evolution of the Pandemic in the country and the world allows compliance with it, in a biosecurity framework.

    This decision, explained the official, seeks to continue reactivating the damaged economy of Costa Rica, from the boost to tourism, which contributes 8.2% of the national GDP (directly and indirectly) and generates 600,000 jobs. For this reason, he assured that the sector requires an “urgent economic reactivation”, especially in the regions of the Pacific, the Caribbean and the North.

    In this regard, the Tourism Minister pointed out that Costa Rica is home to about 5% of the planet’s biodiversity, which constitutes one of its main attractions, a “new normal” in which demand is requiring these types of linked destinations to nature, open air and the low concentration of people.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com
    SourceRolando Klempert Izaguirre
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleTico Soccer Star Keylor Navas Fills the Front Pages of World Sports Newspapers after leading PSG to the European Quarterfinals
    Next articleCosta Rican Government Will Grant Vacations All Easter Week To Encourage National Tourism
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Downward Trend of COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica Continues

    The rate of COVID-19 infections in the last month was once again less than one, this may indicate that...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Downward Trend of COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica Continues

    News Beleida Delgado -
    The rate of COVID-19 infections in the last month was once again less than one, this may indicate that the country can “stabilize” in...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Government Will Grant Vacations All Easter Week To Encourage National Tourism

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rica Government accepted a request from the Minister of Tourism and will grant vacations to Central Government officials during Easter with the...
    Read more

    Mexico Legalizes the Production Consumption and Distribution of Marijuana

    News TCRN STAFF -
    Mexico legalizes the production, consumption and distribution of marijuana. The Mexican Chamber of Deputies approved the law on Wednesday. In this sense, the Mexican...
    Read more

    How You Can Install LED Shop Lights In Your Warehouse or Garage

    News TCRN STAFF -
    LED shop lights are one of the most popular light fixtures available in the market. These lights are beneficial in various ways
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years