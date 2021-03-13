More
    Tico Soccer Star Keylor Navas Fills the Front Pages of World Sports Newspapers after leading PSG to the European Quarterfinals

    "Keylor stops Barcelona stone cold", underlined the European media

    By TCRN STAFF
    Leading Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals earned Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas the front pages of some of Europe’s leading sports newspapers.
    “The messiah is Keylor”, highlighted L’Equipe, one of the most famous newspapers in France. For the newspaper – as well as for the organization of the greatest club tournament in the world – the goalkeeper was the figure of the match in which they eliminated Barcelona from Spain, for the nine saves he made in the match.
    Without a doubt, the main cover was the one that made the Argentine star Lionel Messi in a penalty at the end of the first half. Inside, the goalkeeper was once again the protagonist in a tribute article entitled “Gracias Navas”, in Spanish.


    A stonewall in the goal

    “Keylor stops Barcelona stone cold”, underlined in one of its main headlines the newspaper Marca, from Madrid, Spain. Precisely in that country, in which the national goal was consecrated by raising three “orejonas” with Real Madrid, the performance had great repercussion.
    In Barcelona, ​​the local media Sport and Mundo Deportivo put Navas and Messi face to face under the statement “with honor”, in reference to the role of the Catalans, who even with the elimination had one of their best matches of the 2020 season -2021.
    The first of the newspapers also stated: “Keylor Navas saved PSG with 9 stops, stopped a penalty against Messi and (Sergiño) Dest sent a ball to the post.” The newspaper Olé, from Argentina, barely made reference to the fall of its star: “Great goal, wrong penalty and out”, they stated.

    Source Paulo Villalobos
    Via Guillermo Agudelo
