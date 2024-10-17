The Ethereum Costa Rica community is preparing for the second edition of Ethereum Pura Vida, a week dedicated to innovation and education in blockchain technology.

The event, which will take place from October 19 to 26, will include various activities focused on promoting the use and access to these emerging technologies among students and professionals, and is aimed at anyone interested in exploring the potential of blockchain and its opportunities in the current job market.

Among the activities, a hackathon on October 19 stands out, where participants will compete for over $10,000 in prizes and will have the opportunity to showcase their projects at the ETH Pura Vida awards ceremony.

Alberto Galán, co-founder of Ethereum Costa Rica, emphasizes that EthereumPura Vida not only aims to foster technical skills but also to offer employment and monetization opportunities through the use of blockchain.

“The activity aims to provide the use of technology, innovation, and easy access to these new technologies to all people, users, and also students, offering them job opportunities and ways to monetize, as is the case with the event, which will last an entire week, which we have called Ethereum Week,” said Galán.

Active participations

During that week, workshops and workshops will be held designed to teach participants how to apply blockchain technology in different projects, as well as more specialized ones for those with more knowledge on the subject.

“We are organized in such a way that people who want more technical knowledge will get it.” And the people who might not understand that, don’t feel overwhelmed. So, we are going to have things happening simultaneously on this agenda,” added Galán.

These workshops will be available simultaneously both in-person at different universities and virtually, opening the doors to a larger audience interested in learning about blockchain from scratch.

The main event on October 26, known as Ethereum Pura Vida, will be held at the Technological University of Costa Rica (Cenfotec), where keynote speeches will be given and the projects developed throughout the week will be presented.Similarly, renowned international experts will be present to discuss the latest advancements in blockchain and its practical applications in various industries.

Participants will be able to choose between advanced technical sessions and introductory presentations according to their interests and level of experience with the technology.

All the details:

Name EthereumPura Vida 2024

Date: October 19 – 26, 2024

Virtual workshops

Prior to the event and as part of the preparation for the hackathon

Directed to anyone interested

Date: October 17

Taller Virtual Hypercyle Decentralized Infrastructure for AI

Chainlink Workshop Decentralized oracle

Hackathon de Tecnología de Blockchain Virtual Sin Confianza

Date: October 19

Schedule 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Place Interuniversity Headquarters of Alajuela

Closing Week and Demo Day

Date: From October 20 to 24, it will be virtual.

Participants will receive continuous support through office hours with mentors and will work on the final development and preparation of their pitch.

The final submission of the projects will be on October 24, during which they will present their video work to a panel of expert judges.

Award ceremony

Date: October 26, 2024

Place: Universidad Cenfotec

Registration as a hacker (hackathon) https://eth-pura-vida.devfolio.co/

Tickets:www.hallos.io

More information www.hallos.io/event/ethereum-pura-vida-2024

