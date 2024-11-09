It seems that Costa Ricans prefer to take the train to get to their workplaces or schools, as there has been a significant increase in the use of this public transportation during the first half of this year. According to the report from the Costa Rican Institute of Railways (Incofer), 281,933 more users boarded the trains monthly.

“1,978,354 passengers have been transported on the train services provided by the Institute in the provinces of Alajuela, Heredia, San José, and Cartago,” detailed the entity. All the routes covered by Incofer showed significant growth in the number of passengers; however, Cartago is the area where the number of users skyrocketed.

In the Old Metropolis, 81,092 more people traveled by train compared to the first half of last year, while in Heredia, the growth was 78,456 passengers. Belén is the sector that increased the least, with only 24,256 users.

The Brumosos admit that the increase in train usage is due to congestion problems along the San José-Cartago route because of the project works at the Taras and La Lima crossings.

Cartago needs more

“Greater train service is needed in Cartago.” “It’s a way to get to San José or nearby areas faster,” said user María Chaves on the Incofer fanpage. “There could be many more if access to the train stops were better coordinated using other public transport, for example, the company that provides the service from Concepción to Tres Ríos seems to be completely unaware of the schedules, because their buses arrive just as the train has already left,” noted Paola Hernández.

Improvements of infrastructure

In Incofer, they claim that the growth is due to the improvements made in the infrastructure over the past few months, despite having a limited budget. “We are focusing on maintaining the railway tracks and equipment in order to ensure the continuity of all passenger routes and provide greater railway safety for our train services. We thank the people who daily trust us to reach their destinations,” expressed the head of Incofer, Álvaro Bermúdez.

