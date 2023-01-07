In the Mountains, Protection Against the Sun’s Rays Must be Greater

When you are in the mountains, the thermal sensation is low, and that makes people careless. But the truth is that the higher the place, the more intense the radiation and the greater the damage to the skin, so it is important to use sunscreen, a hat or cap, clothing that covers, special glasses and all the accessories necessary.

With the holidays, it becomes fashionable to talk about sun protection, and although this should be part of the routine throughout the year and in any place, it is on these days off that people are most exposed to radiation. It is precisely for these special activities that attention should be paid to the sun protector that is used and if you are going to dive into the sea or the pool, or perform physical activity, one that is resistant to water and sweat is recommended.

Skin cancer is one of the most common type of cancer in the country, this is because the skin is the largest organ in the body and also the most exposed. The damage to the skin begins to accumulate from when we are babies, and when we are adults we can develop some forms of cancer, and among them Melanoma, which is the most aggressive and deadly, but also this exposure can create wrinkles, spots and other unwanted problems that affect the aesthetic aspecto of a person.

On the other hand, there are people who are deficient in Vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium, one of the main components of bones. Vitamin D also plays an important role in the nervous, muscular, and immune systems. And it is through the skin and its exposure to the sun that the body obtains it. But neither is this a justification for overexposure, since, 15 minutes a day should be enough.

Dermatologist advise that when preparing for ahike to the mountains, in addition to including clothing, food, products for personal use, makeup and a bottle of water, add sunscreen to that list as a priority.

Also take into account the following recommendations: