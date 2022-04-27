More
    In Costa Rica You Can Heal Your Inner Child

    A large number of spiritual events are held in Costa Rica, to make us better people, more aware and resilient. Here we detail a very special one

    By TCRN STAFF
    On May 30th at 2:00 p.m. and June 5th at 10:00 a.m., you will be able to live a unique experience, which we are sure will make you grow spiritually as a person. The venue for the event will be at Lodge Tierra de Sueños, a small beach resort in Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, Costa Rica.

    What are we talking about?

    The “Raw Jungle Adventures” event, which are a series of ceremonies with plants, where your inner child helps you, practice yoga and movement medicine, deep introspection, as well as organic foods, breathing and Reiki.

    Many times we are in our homes and think of something we want to do, that leaves us with some contribution as a human being, and really these types of events are indicated to live a different experience, which in turn we are gaining time for ourselves. If you feel the call to reconnect with your inner being and get rid of the fear of the world, this event is for you.

    More details

    The style of this retreat “Raw Jungle Adventures“, focuses on reconnecting with your primal being, the inner child within you. When a Phoenix burns to ashes, it is reborn one feather at a time, going through a process of remembering and reconnecting. Many of the practices and ceremonies that will take place will focus on creating a deeper simplified approach to reconnecting our being.

    Special techniques

    Through the use of Inner Child Regression Therapies; including EFT, primal animal movement, breathwork, yoga, plant medicine, somatic healing, workshops, ancestral connection and more! Intentionally reprogramming and reconfiguring the beliefs we inherit from this founding time.

    The idea is to use each day of the retreat to truly and intentionally unpack and integrate the desired new beliefs/rhythm to reconnect with our divine remembrance.

    There will be a lot of time for you to be alone and you can immerse yourself in the integration. Hold the space to receive the truth from within while also connecting as a group.

    This is not a trip for those looking for a highly modernized, glamping western way to reconnect with nature. This is for those who are ready for a raw experience of truly returning to mother and being through authentic surrender and vulnerable wild bliss.

