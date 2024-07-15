‘Immersive Van Gogh’ is Coming to the National Gallery of Costa Rica Children’s Museum news

More
    'Immersive Van Gogh' is Coming to the National Gallery of Costa Rica Children's Museum

    It is a tour that consists of a total of seven sections, where there will be large-format projections accompanied by soundtracks and narrations

    The Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture at the Children’s Museum announced that the National Gallery will host immersive Van Gogh. It is a tour that consists of a total of seven sections, where there will be large-format projections accompanied by soundtracks, immersive narrations and virtual reality devices.

    Attendees will also be able to enjoy biographical sketches, settings, identification cards with famous phrases from the master, photobooth areas, an artistic workshop and a review of more than 70 emblematic works by the painter.

    Details

    The immersive experience will be open from July 12 to August 18 on the entire first floor of the National Gallery and from Tuesday to Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Tickets cost ¢5,500 for children and adults and must be purchased in advance on the boleteria.museocr.org page. Every person pays the respective entrance fee.

    “Guided tours will be held in the morning for groups from schools, colleges and universities. For this visit, prior coordination must be made to the email [email protected],” indicated the Children’s Museum. This format is presented thanks to the Costa Rican Center for Science and Culture and the National Gallery as part of the 2024 events agenda.

