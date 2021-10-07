More
    Imagining Work Environments In The Upcoming Future

    Work has changed significantly and that we could not have imagined before

    Nobody knows the future of work; the environmental, economic and political conditions that interact are complex every day. While many organizations had focused on implementing more agile and people-centered workplaces, they were no longer sufficiently prepared to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

    After more than 1 year of adapting to the new normal and transforming the way we work, it became clear to us that employees, workplaces and the future of work have changed significantly and that we could not have imagined before. The dichotomy of economic openness and people’s health makes it more difficult.

    According to a survey conducted by EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee, with feedback from more than 16,000 employees surveyed in 16 countries, it says that the workforce has positively adapted to uncertain circumstances in real time.

     Job satisfaction

    75% of employees rated their job satisfaction at 70% or higher. This shows that job skills have changed faster than expected. It also indicates that employees have better embraced flexibility, which has made remote work possible in different jobs.

    Despite the lack of physical connection between employees, 48% of those surveyed believe that the culture of their organization, company improved during the pandemic as results have been optimized by improving job skills. However, 54% indicate that they would leave their organization, if this flexibility stops spreading after the pandemic, which is a challenge for the work of the future.

    Labor needs and competencies

    Employee needs are changing, adapting to current circumstances. There is an opportunity for the future of work to be reinvented. Employees value their new levels of flexibility and appear to be equally productive working from home. Organizations must begin to design how they will assess job competencies in this remote connected environment.

    Having again relationships between people is essential for business relationships. organizations must join forces and improve job skills. Lack of participation and interactions, especially in terms of training and qualifications, can affect the quality of operations in the medium term.

    To deliver long-term value to employees, organizations must consider the following: first, gain a deeper insight into people’s transformed experience where flexibility and personal life balance are essential; second, improve staff collaboration needs through hybrid work environments; and third, support efficiencies with realistic job skills assessments.

    The transformation journey will have implications for how jobs and office spaces can be configured to enhance job competencies to support the physical and mental well-being of employees.

