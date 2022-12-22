More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    ICE Begins to Negotiate Electricity with Private Generators without a Contract

    By Beleida Delgado
    7
    0

    Must Read

    Beleida Delgado

    The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) began to formalize the first energy purchase processes from private generators with plants built and without a contract, in order to meet the demand in the dry season.

    These operations are subject to the offer price being lower than that offered by the institution’s plants, as well as to what would accrue by importing electricity from the Regional Electricity Market (MER). “The sustained growth in demand is due to the recovery of the economy which, until this year, returned to pre-pandemic values. We hope that purchases from generators without a contract will result in lower prices for all of our customers”, explains Roberto Quirós, ICE Electricity Manager.

    The rates with which this energy will be acquired from private generators are those established by the Public Services Regulatory Authority, the institution argues.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Learn how to describe the purpose of the image(opens in a new tab).
    SourceAndrei Siles
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article
    Do Costa Rican Towns Lose Their Identity by Having Franchises like Mcdonalds?
    Next article
    US Scientists Create a Miniature ‘Sun’ that Generates Its Own Energy
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    US Scientists Create a Miniature ‘Sun’ that Generates Its Own Energy

    For the first time in history, self-sustaining nuclear fusion has been achieved, just as it happens in stars. The next step is to take advantage of this clean, cheap, and unlimited source of energy.
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »