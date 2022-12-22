ICE Begins to Negotiate Electricity with Private Generators without a Contract

The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) began to formalize the first energy purchase processes from private generators with plants built and without a contract, in order to meet the demand in the dry season.

These operations are subject to the offer price being lower than that offered by the institution’s plants, as well as to what would accrue by importing electricity from the Regional Electricity Market (MER). “The sustained growth in demand is due to the recovery of the economy which, until this year, returned to pre-pandemic values. We hope that purchases from generators without a contract will result in lower prices for all of our customers”, explains Roberto Quirós, ICE Electricity Manager.

The rates with which this energy will be acquired from private generators are those established by the Public Services Regulatory Authority, the institution argues.