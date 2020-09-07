More
    Human Reproduction Specialists in the Country Ask Their Patients Not to Postpone Treatments

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Human reproduction specialists are calling on those who dream of conceiving, so that due to the Pandemic, they do not postpone their treatments, since age becomes the main enemy of those with infertility problems.

    “It is understandable that due to Covid-19, many couples have decided to pause their fertility treatments or have postponed their diagnostic appointments, however, it is necessary to take into consideration the factors that can positively or negatively impact a treatment fertility”, says Jerchell Barrantes, a specialist in assisted human reproduction.

    After the age of 30, a reduction in the chances of getting pregnant begins.

    “Every month a healthy woman aged 30 and over has a 20% chance of getting pregnant, once over 35 she has less than 10% and over 40 less than a 5% chance. For this reason, before deciding to postpone assisted reproduction treatment, the woman’s age should be considered as the main factor ”, said Claudio Regueyra, specialist in Reproductive Biology.

    Throughout the country, hospitals are working under strict safety and hygiene standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and assisted reproduction clinics are no exception and that is why they have implemented measures such as:

    • Temperature taken before entering the facilities
    • Strict use of facials covers and antibacterial gel for the entire duration of the clinic visit
    • Application of questionnaires to confirm that patients have not been in contact with people with the virus
    • Before starting a high or low complexity treatment, the couple must undergo a PCR test that helps to determine if the patients have the virus (it is carried out 48 hours before starting the process)
    • If the PCR test is positive, the application of the technique is canceled and it will be reprogrammed later, otherwise the technique is continued.

    Source: larepublica.net
    ViaHéctor Méndez
