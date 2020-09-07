Human reproduction specialists are calling on those who dream of conceiving, so that due to the Pandemic, they do not postpone their treatments, since age becomes the main enemy of those with infertility problems.

“It is understandable that due to Covid-19, many couples have decided to pause their fertility treatments or have postponed their diagnostic appointments, however, it is necessary to take into consideration the factors that can positively or negatively impact a treatment fertility”, says Jerchell Barrantes, a specialist in assisted human reproduction.

After the age of 30, a reduction in the chances of getting pregnant begins.

“Every month a healthy woman aged 30 and over has a 20% chance of getting pregnant, once over 35 she has less than 10% and over 40 less than a 5% chance. For this reason, before deciding to postpone assisted reproduction treatment, the woman’s age should be considered as the main factor ”, said Claudio Regueyra, specialist in Reproductive Biology.

Throughout the country, hospitals are working under strict safety and hygiene standards to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and assisted reproduction clinics are no exception and that is why they have implemented measures such as: