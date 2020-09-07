More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Regulation Will Prohibit the Use of Styrofoam in Costa Rica

    The marketing and delivery of expanded polystyrene containers in any commercial establishment shall be prohibited

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    UCR Planetarium: Celebrate Children’s Month With Us!

    September Activities: Monday 7, 5:00 pm: Children's workshop
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Elon Musk’s “Neuralink”: Billionaire Entrepreneur’s Latest Breakthrough in His Plan to Connect Our Brains to Computers

    Can you imagine being able to save your memories on a computer, directly from your brain, and see them again whenever you want?
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Facebook Opens Registration to its “Horizon Virtual Reality World”

    Facebook opened registrations to test the beta version of its virtual reality world called “Facebook Horizon” and the company announced that
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    As of this past thursday and for a period of 10 business days, the regulation of Law 9703 for the prohibition of “expanded polystyrene” will be in public consultation, which prohibits the importation into the national territory marketing and delivery of containers made from expanded polystyrene (styrofoam) in any commercial establishment.

    Exceptions:
    The regulation in consultation raises a series of exceptions to the prohibition for the use of styrofoam, such as:
    a) Cases in which, for reasons of conservation or protection of the products, the use of alternative materials is not environmentally viable.
    b) The packaging of household appliances.
    c) Industrial uses.
    d) Uses in personal protective equipment, motorcycle and bicycle helmets.
    e) Uses in flotation equipment for aquatic rescue.
    f) Uses as a thermal or acoustic insulator.
    g) Secondary packaging or packaging for vaccines and medicines.
    h) Secondary packaging or packaging for food for special regimens of infant formula, and supplements to the diet.
    i) Secondary packaging or packaging for which the manufacturer/importer voluntarily establishes a collection system and extended responsibility of the producer/importer in accordance with Decree 38272-S, of January 7, 2014 “Regulation for the Declaration of Special Handling Waste,” and for those who have a current destruction contract with a waste manager authorized by the Ministry of Health, for treatment or energy use that reduces the volume of polystyrene to less than 5% of its volume original.
    j) The uses in constructive facades, in which the material is immobilized during the useful life of the building.

    The regulation in consultation indicates that producers or importers who wish to avail themselves to the exceptions must submit the request for exemption from the prohibition of the use of expanded polystyrene by letter of its legal representative before the Ministry of Health who, through its Directorate of Radiological Protection and Environmental Health, will issue the approval or denial of the request.

    If the application is approved, said the approval will be valid for 2 years and will be issued only once. This document must be attached by the applicant to the customs procedures before the Ministry of Finance during the validity period of the exemption.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    Previous articleHuman Reproduction Specialists in the Country Ask Their Patients Not to Postpone Treatments
    Next articleFacebook Opens Registration to its “Horizon Virtual Reality World”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    UCR Planetarium: Celebrate Children’s Month With Us!

    September Activities: Monday 7, 5:00 pm: Children's workshop
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Elon Musk’s “Neuralink”: Billionaire Entrepreneur’s Latest Breakthrough in His Plan to Connect Our Brains to Computers

    TCRN STAFF -
    Can you imagine being able to save your memories on a computer, directly from your brain, and see them again whenever you want?
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Facebook Opens Registration to its “Horizon Virtual Reality World”

    TCRN STAFF -
    Facebook opened registrations to test the beta version of its virtual reality world called “Facebook Horizon” and the company announced that
    Read more
    News

    Regulation Will Prohibit the Use of Styrofoam in Costa Rica

    TCRN STAFF -
    As of this past thursday and for a period of 10 business days, the regulation of Law 9703 for the prohibition of...
    Read more
    Health

    Human Reproduction Specialists in the Country Ask Their Patients Not to Postpone Treatments

    TCRN STAFF -
    Human reproduction specialists are calling on those who dream of conceiving, so that due to the Pandemic
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Deputies Seek to Ease Vehicle Restriction to Promote Tourism on Weekends

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Assembly is working on a plan seeking that the sanitary vehicle restriction does not apply...
    Read more

    American Airlines Requests the Opening of Seven Flights to Costa Rica from Dallas and Miami

    News TCRN STAFF -
    American Airlines formally requested the opening of seven flights to Costa Rica from the United States, starting...
    Read more

    Costa Rican is the First Latina Speaker at a Prestigious Chat Marketing Conference

    News TCRN STAFF -
    A Costa Rican will be the first Latina to appear at the marketing conference focused on Chatbot and Neuromarketing tactics
    Read more

    In Addition To Making It a National Symbol, Costa Ricans are Drinking More Coffee

    News TCRN STAFF -
     2020 is a positive year for coffee consumption in Costa Rica: in addition to having been declared a national symbol, it is estimated that its sales in the local market will increase by 10% throughout the year
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »