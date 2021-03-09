LED shop lights are one of the most popular light fixtures available in the market. These lights are beneficial in various ways. They conserve significantly less energy, and they are long-lasting and affordable compared to the other types of lights available in the market. If you are planning to install the LED lights at the garage or warehouse, there are some of the simple steps you should keep in mind. These lighting fixtures are best at any workplace, storage facility, or basement. In this article, you will know the simple steps to install the LED shop lights.

Why Install LED Shop Lights?

Installing the LED store lights or shop lights are best for the workshop, storage, or the basement can be done easily to make the place an extra user-friendly nature and safer. These lights are best for various causes like-

More affordable in functioning No warm-up required during installation There are no pricey bulbs to interchange They come with instant full brightness

In addition to this, these lights have a life expectancy of more than 50,000 hours. Once these lights are installed, the garage or warehouse will get an immediate splash of light that will last for long and easily maintained.

Determining the Number of Lights You Need

One of the most important points to keep in mind before installing LED shop lights is how many numbers you will need for installation. If the lights are for the basic lighting in the storage or basement, you will want less for the workshop means that they are just doing the intricate work. For example, in the 24”x24” storage, you will need 4” fluorescent fixtures for installation. For the 28×32” workshop, you will need to have 25 four-foot LED store lights. So, before installing these lights, you should know the number of lighting fixtures depending upon the space you have.

Check for the Available Outlets

Now, the next thing is the availability of the lights in the market. If there is no already an outlet within the ceiling, life is great. And if the outlet has a switch, there are no further issues too. However, it is advisable to have an extra outlet to energize the lights or even add a swap to the current outlet. From the beginning, it is better to plan a format so that the energy wire will get shut down sufficiently to the outlet.

Consider the Lighting Layout

There are various choices for hanging these 40W LED shop lights. They are not too heavy so that an easy 8-penny end nail or the small hook can easily get in. If you can utilize the sunlight in the space with the uncovered ceiling joists with no plan of having the drywall, end nails are a pretty good and simple approach to get the task done in a short time.

If you have a complete ceiling or plan to cowl up the joists, you can seize some hooks to the set-up. After determining the lighting layout, you should hang the hooks or nails, assemble the lights and hang them as per the requirement.

