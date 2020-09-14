More
    How to Increase Your Self-esteem

    By Héctor Méndez
    Héctor Méndez

    Increasing self-esteem is vital for great personal growth. When you feel good about yourself, you focus on reaching your goals, having fun, and sharing with others. Those who have high self-esteem have many opportunities to be successful in different areas of life.

    Think about any level of success and you will come to the conclusion that to be there you need high self-esteem, believe that you can succeed, feel the security of establishing profitable relationships and alliances, know how to sell your ideas, face challenges and continue to improve the rest of your life.

    Some tips to increase self-esteem:

    Think positively about yourself:

    Learn to think positively about yourself, never minimize yourself, avoid the inferiority complex. There are people who have some serious disabilities and for that reason they do not allow themselves to be trapped by negative thoughts, they accept themselves as they are and serve as an example of self-improvement for society.

    Accept that you are a divine and exceptional being:

    At this time you may be playing a variety of difficult roles and some may think that you are in a disadvantageous condition. The truth is that you are a divine and exceptional being, because you have the power to control and create your own destiny, something that you can verify with your incredible capacity of imagination.

    Think insistently about your ideal life, there will come a time when you will have control of your reality and that is possible because of the grace that from your birth was granted to you, never forget that you are a being of light and you are united to the power that creates everything.

    Work on your personal development:

    No one can deny that earthly achievements are important and that is why we are in this world, so work hard to advance your personal development. Define a Goal Plan, where every day you have to use your time in a positive way, if most of your energy is used to build a better future, self-esteem problems will be overcome.

    Don’t drown in problems:

    Most people with self-esteem problems tend to magnify problems, when in reality it comes down to small things. Develop a practical sense to see the experiences of life, do not torment yourself for anything, because that is the path of suffering.

    Self-acceptance:

    Accept yourself as you are and appreciate yourself, immediately see the things you can change and which you cannot. If something bothers you and it is possible to change it, then set a goal for that transformation to occur, but you should not feel bad in the process.

    Self respect:

    Learn to respect yourself, value who you are, appreciate your uniqueness, take care of your time and energy so that you can work on being a better person, do not make useless comparisons that only serve to mortify you.

    Take care of your image:

    Personal image can greatly influence self-esteem, dress well, always walk well groomed, project what you want to be, because the mind receives the stimuli of a performance, if your goal is to be a high-level executive, start giving that appearance is an exercise that gives good results.

    Find groups where you can share:

    The need for affiliation is shown within Abraham Maslow’s pyramid of needs, because as social beings, we need to share with other people. Look for related groups: sports, study, religious, business, etc. The more you get involved, the better you will feel, you will use your skills in the service of the team and others, all of this will help a lot to increase your self-esteem. Negative thoughts that are the cause of low self-esteem can be eliminated once the true spiritual identity is understood.

    BBC
    Héctor Méndez
