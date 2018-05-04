No matter what day of the week it is, it can be hard to stay motivated while you are at work. This can be due to a lack of energy, a big workload, or other commitments that may be distracting your workforce. Rather than becoming angry at them, it is worth looking into the deeper problems that may be causing such a motivation problem, especially if it is a trend across the whole office. Luckily, there are many ways in which you can start to motivate your team and get them back to helping your business grow. It is best to start small, but over time, you will see just how much this can positively affect your workplace.

Have regular breaks

The human brain cannot concentrate for more than 20 minutes at a time, which could be why some of your employees are suffering after going for a few hours without a break. Although you may feel like this is wasting valuable time, it is important to let their brains regain energy so that their work becomes high standard, rather than average. During their breaks, you should encourage them to go on online gaming sites like Unibet or brain teaser websites, where they can relax for a few minutes before getting back to work. Alternatively, you should encourage walks during lunchtime or a break room that is designed with relaxation in mind.

Do bitesize training

Training is an important part of any business, as it can help your business grow and your staff reaches their full potential. However, many studies in recent years have shown how ineffective long, traditional training sessions can be, as they, in fact, decrease worker motivation than spur it on. The key to keeping them engaged is to have bitesize training sessions each week, or by implementing on-the-job training to ensure their minds do not wander, and that they are being productive while they learn.

Buy brain food for the office

It could be that much of your office is lacking the right brain food to keep their brains focused and on track. With little energy, it is hard to stay motivated even if they want to. There are many foods out there which are known for increasing your brain function. Though it may seem like a small and silly step to make, you will see that by buying fruits, water, and slow-release snacks for your team to indulge on will keep their mind sharper and help them stay on track. Plus, the action of bringing in healthy goods itself can make your employees feel special, resulting in better workplace morale.

Implement a rewards system

Often, having heavy targets for your staff to meet at work can result in them feeling incapable, rather than motivated. This is because many targets are unrealistic and so if someone does not meet them, they will not see a point in trying harder the next time. One of the best ways to get around this is by reassessing your targets, but also by having a solid rewards system in place. Hard work cannot have a value placed on it, but it is important to make your employees feel valued. A good system will reward both results and effort.