More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    How to Get Out of a Creative Block?

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    I am going to confess something to you; as I still write this article on “how to get out of creative block”, my innovative body is still harboring about 10% block since my last episode. Today, I want to share them with you because I feel that they only talk about how wonderful it is to innovate and create things. But part of the “dark side” we must also make visible and normalize.

    I am going to speak from my own experience and I put this in bold because each one of us experiences it differently. But the symptoms are usually similar: exhaustion, indisposition, monotony, not satisfied with ideas, among others.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    And this is very curious since we think that the solution to this is to get out of that state. Very similar when they tell someone that they are sad and that other person prescribes “there is, but do not be sad; they start giving you compliments on what you are”.

    The first step

    The first step to get out of a creative block is to recognize and be aware that you are in that state and live it. Because that is part of the life of an innovator, believe it or not, it is one of the best scenarios to create.

    What remains after being at zero ideas? Well, let an idea appear; it probably will not be the brightest. However, it is the only thing your brain needs to remind you of the wonderful ability to associate you have. Yes, association of memories, senses, experiences, information that allows you to generate new and better ideas.

    The second step

    This would be to understand the chemistry of our brain at this time is also important. Because maybe yes, that a personal or work situation is promoting that blockage and is attacking you more on an emotional level. However, it is important to be in understanding of our physical state.

    Dopamine and serotonin

    We must recognize when the neurotransmitter of creative inspiration -called dopamine or others such as serotonin- is not being produced in the necessary amounts; the brain is always looking for experiences of happiness and reward.

    This is how dopamine is generated when we make him feel intelligent, capable, unique. It also seeks to live emotions, feel them and express them and serotonin is activated when you transmit your emotions and become sensitive to those of the other. But for this you must eat well since 90% of serotonin is produced in the intestine and it is as if it were our second brain.

    Now that you understand this, as a third step you can look to foods, activities and even supplements to generate these neurotransmitters. And understand that the result of getting out of a creative block is not to create and generate ideas again, but to regain their power and return to being in a state of mental clarity.

    Finally, I recommend that you turn off that cell phone and computer and stop looking for inspiration in external things… Find them in the silence with yourself, in being in the present moment and help the brain to recover while you have a quality rest.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceObservador de Costa Rica
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articlePotential of Wind Energy from the Sea for Costa Rica Grows
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Potential of Wind Energy from the Sea for Costa Rica Grows

    The Province of Guanacaste expands its contribution to the national energy flow with its renewable energy potential.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER