Have You Seen the Alajuelita Cross More Illuminated?

Six huge 1,000-watt reflectors each gave the famous Alajuelita Cross back the nighttime glow. This 26-meter-high, 11-meter-wide iron Josefino icon, inaugurated in 1935, now looks radiant thanks to these lights. The installation was in charge of the National Company of Power and Light and had the support of personnel from the local municipality.

Jonathan Arrieta, President of the Alajuelita Council, said that the new lights were placed in mid-January, on the occasion of the celebration of the Black Christ. The works lasted four days.

A light of hope



“The cross with that illumination becomes a light of hope, especially in these times. And it is an icon for the canton, which we hope will also acquire more tourist interest ”, he assured. The cross is located on the so-called Cerro San Miguel, which has a height of 2,036 meters above sea level. Due to the height of the structure and the material with which the base is built, it is concrete 5.50 meters wide and 3.50 meters deep.

A publication from the University of Costa Rica indicates that the work was built on the occasion of the Jubilee year, and had a cost of ₡ 32,000. The money was contributed by the faithful of the Catholic Church. Precisely, the land where the cross is located belongs to the Alajuelita parish. The cost of electricity for lighting is borne by the church.