Guanacaste Airport and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute inaugurated this Saturday the new seasonal route that connects Costa Rica directly for the first time with Philadelphia International Airport, operated by American Airlines on a Boeing 737. The aircraft landed on Guanacaste soil minutes before 1 p.m., with 100 passengers on board.

The inauguration ceremony was accompanied by a show of traditional dances and marimbas for the passengers boarding this first flight. For their part, the passengers arriving in Guanacaste were surprised with a welcome gift.

A bridge between two cultures

“This new connection is more than a flight route; it is a bridge between two cultures.” It creates opportunities for American travelers to experience the Costa Rican lifestyle of “Pura Vida” and for Costa Ricans to discover the vibrant city of Philadelphia, known as the birthplace of American democracy. “It is a city where history meets innovation,” expressed Costa Rican Ambassador Catalina Crespo at the inaugural flight ceremony at Philadelphia Airport.

“The opening of this new direct route between Philadelphia and Guanacaste, operated weekly by American Airlines until March 2025, strengthens our country’s air connectivity.” It is the only direct connection between Costa Rica and this U.S. city, which strengthens our ability to attract tourists from the main source market,” declared William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

With the start of this new connection from Philadelphia (PHL), American Airlines is expanding its offer of direct flights from Guanacaste, operating up to eight daily flights from its hubs in Charlotte (CLT), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), New York (JFK), Miami (MIA), and Chicago. (ORD).

Further open the doors of Guanacaste

“American has a 35-year history in Costa Rica, and we are proud to further open the doors of Guanacaste to more travelers from around the world, who will now be connected to our Philadelphia hub,” said Rafael Sánchez, Regional Operations Manager for Central America.

According to the latest data from the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, between January and October, 1,323,855 Americans entered by air, reaffirming the United States as the main source market for tourists to Costa Rica.

The inaugural flight between Philadelphia (PHL) and Guanacaste (LIR) marks the beginning of one of the four new routes scheduled at Guanacaste Airport for this high season, which started on October 28.

“At Guanacaste Airport, our work in route development is active, and pleasantly, with tangible results, which generates a direct impact on local employment and the economy.” Having managed to extend the high season and reduce the low season’s seasonality to just two months allows for a constant flow of visitors. “This season we have 13 airlines operating to 22 international destinations in strategic markets of the United States, Canada, and Europe,” said César Jaramillo, General Manager of Guanacaste Airport.

