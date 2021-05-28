Starting on May 25th, Costa Rican families will enjoy the free ABCmouse Aprende Inglés, a comprehensive online program for boys and girls between the ages of 3 and 11. Available for computers, tablets, and smartphones, the app is specifically designed to help young children learn to speak English fluently and confidently, as well as support them in the process of becoming bilingual at an early age.

With more than 4000 learning activities, specifically designed to teach and practice the language in a fun way, children and parents will have access to games and lessons that incorporate up to 150 new phrases and words that are constantly updated.

‘ABCmouse Aprende Inglés’ was created by Age of Learning, the education company responsible for ABCmouse Early Learning Academy, the leading early learning program in the United States. In Costa Rica, it is offered free of charge thanks to the Age of Learning Foundation.

Very excited

“We are very excited to offer ABCmouse Aprende Inglés to all families in Costa Rica at no cost; It is the first time that we offer our language learning program for free in Central America. We want to give Costa Rican boys and girls the opportunity to master English from an early age, something that will change their lives as it will expand their opportunities as they grow,” says Dr. Rebecca Palacios, ABC Hall of Fame teacher and spokesperson for the platform in Costa Rica.

Those interested can enter the application store of their Android or iOS device, search for ‘ABCmouse Aprende Inglés’ and download it for free on their cell phone or, click on this link that will take them directly. “We hope to reach as many children and their families as possible across the country,” says Palacios, who has more than 30 years of experience and is an expert in bilingual learning.

Promoted by the Ministry of Public Education

In Costa Rica, the application is promoted by the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) as a complement to the classes that students receive in conventional educational centers. According to Manuel Rojas, advisor to the academic office and coordinator of the Alliance for Bilingualism at the MEP, it is extremely important that students have digital resources adaptable to their interests.

“With the recent approval of the Educational Policy for the Promotion of Languages, guidelines are included that enhance technology as a tool in the language learning process. From real content and fun activities with pedagogical intentions, the student population strengthens reading, speaking or listening inside or outside the classroom; having the purpose of expanding exposure to the language and strengthening the entire language learning process,” says Rojas.

Costa Rican families can also visit the program’s new Facebook and Instagram pages for additional information about the app, helpful tips, complementary language learning activities, and much more.