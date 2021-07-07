Get to Know the ‘Salto del Ángel’ Waterfall in Costa Rica!

Costa Rica hides hundreds of wonderful places, but to go to some of them, you have to travel to the most distant corners.

On this occasion, we show you a waterfall very alike to those from Norse mythology, which is striking for the rock formation in columns and patterns, but is also a hiking paradise in Costa Rica.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

It is the Salto del Ángel waterfall located in Sabalito de Coto Brus, 185 kilometers from San José, or about 5 hours. ‘Descubriendo Coto Brus’ (Discovering Coto Brus) is a tourism agency in the area that offers packages to get to know this magical place.

From the center of Sabalito, it is around 40 minutes to the point where the walk begins. Only 4×4 vehicles can enter this point. In total, round trip, it is about 9 kilometers of walk to the waterfall and it has an intermediate difficulty. It takes a little over 3 hours for the round trip.

The path is very well marked and swings are formed with ups and downs. It is recommended to use good footwear since the ballast at times is loose. They will have to cross the river on some occasions and walk through the forest.

Surprising rock formation

Once at the waterfall, the most surprising thing is the rock formation of basaltic columns almost 50 meters high. The basaltic columns are really a lava flow with columnar disjunction, in other words, originated by a basaltic lava flow that comes into contact with a body of water in this case the river.

Below the waterfall there is a pool where you can take a dip. The photographs on the site are spectacular and you can always find a space to have a picnic.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.