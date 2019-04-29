Did you know that in order to fish in any river and in Lake Arenal, you must have a fishing license? If you did not know, you can be fined for it.

An officer of the Costa Rican Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (INCOPESCA) will give 2 free talks on regulations for fishing.

The first talk will be on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019, in the Arenal Mundo Aventura room in La Fortuna; and on Wednesday, May 8th, it will be in Liceo del Castillo de Peñas Blancas.

The main objective is to inform the communities of La Fortuna and El Castillo about the existing regulations so that they can fish legally, and sustainably, in the rivers of the area and Lake Arenal.

Any person must have a license to fish in Costa Rica’s rivers and lakes

For the chat in the community of El Castillo (May 8th, 2019), the Mobile of INCOPESCA will be present to carry out the fishing cards from the land or from the boat to the residents and assistants to the talk who wish to obtain it. For which the requirements requested by INCOPESCA, at the national level, are the following:

1. Schedule a day and a copy of it.

2. Passport size photograph.

3. Fishing license from land: payment of ₵ 5,500.

4. Fishing license from boat:

* Payment of US$ 25, valid for 1 month.

* Payment of US$ 50, valid for 1 year.

These requirements must be taken on the day of the chat to process and deliver the card the same day.