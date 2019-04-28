With an increasing number of people getting health conscious and many more following dietary restrictions, it sure can be challenging for them to adhere to those restrictions when traveling internationally. For those looking for flights to London and who are anxious about their special nutrition, well, there is good news. There are plenty of websites and apps which are out there to help these travelers with food allergies and other medical issues. Now they can easily find memorable meals that are well within their dietary restrictions.
If planning to tour London and on a special diet, do not worry and just find cheap Cathay Pacific airlines flights to land in the city. All travelers with dietary restrictions can enjoy peace of mind as London has plenty of good restaurants that meet the healthy nutrition criteria and can prepare that special dish for you. These restaurants are savvy and creative when it comes to obliging dietary restrictions. There is a steady rise in the number of vegan tours or gluten-free tours or any other special tours. Do not let your special diet needs or food restrictions keep you from traveling and eating your way around the world.
Here are a few tips to keep in mind when traveling.
- Type for dietary restrictions like dairy-free meals, low-glycemic meals, gluten-free meals or low carb to look for special restaurants.
- Look for restaurants that allow maximum flexibility and let you build-your-own creations, a when it comes to food.
- It is always a good idea to take additional snacks and prepare your own food whenever you can to accommodate dietary restrictions.
Dine at the places that are farm to table, and it means that they prepare their menu based on local produce. All their ingredients are fresh and use local fruits, herbs, and vegetables.
- Don’t be afraid to ask the kitchen staff to modify a dish and prepare something that isn’t on the menu. Most restaurants can create a simple dish based on your dietary needs.
- Use the right words and in the local language to explain your needs. You should be sure that the staff knows what you are looking for and what you do not want in your food.
- Do some research on the location or a restaurant before a vacation and make a note of diet-friendly restaurants in advance.
- Note down the local resources; medical facilities align with friendly and accommodating restaurants and grocery stores before a vacation.
- Always carry preventative medications and use translation cards for your food allergies, special diets, and medical needs.
- Use translation cards to break down language barriers and lower down the risks to enjoy a safe meal.
- Stick to vegetarian diets as most people with dietary restrictions are allergic to meat products, fish, or shellfish.
You can always take professional help and let him plan your trip. He will do all the planning and research for you and had you a list of restaurants that cater specifically to your dietary needs.
- Go ahead and enjoy your much-deserved vacation in London. Whether you are lactose-intolerant, a vegan or are allergic to peanuts, don’t let any of that get in the way of your holiday and food. Follow the right steps and take the right precautions and you will just be fine.
- If you have had a good dining experience in London, show your gratitude to the chef and the staff by leaving a complimentary note and giving them a generous tip. Such efforts are appreciated and will motivate the staff to keep on making their efforts for other customers with dietary restrictions.