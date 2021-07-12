First 2021 Semester Registers Entry Of 362 Thousand US Tourists to Costa Rica

In the first six months of this year, Costa Rica recovered half of the United States market compared to the same period in 2019. Our country registered a total entry of 362,435 American travelers by air, according to data from the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners analyzed by the ICT. This number represents 50% compared to the first six months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when 734,509 Americans arrived.

So far in 2021, the country registers the total entry of 497,449 tourists by air, the most important gateway to the country; 14% of international arrivals were from Europeans. June was also the best month of the year in terms of total visitation, with 117,527 international arrivals by air, 60% of what was registered in June 2019. Of that number, 94,750 tourists came from the United States (80% ).

At the Daniel Oduber Quirós Airport in Guanacaste, the recovery in June was particularly positive, representing 92% of what was received in the same month of 2019. In the case of the Juan Santamaría Airport, it was 50%.

Significant achievements

“These are not minor achievements, they are very significant achievements for the country,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism. “We are very proud to see reflected in these numbers the intense work to raise our tourism industry with the attraction of airlines, the destination promotion strategies with a limited budget, the health protocols and the excellent quality of service provided by our sector private,” Segura added.

The Minister mentioned that just as the restart of cruise tourism for the 2021-2022 season was announced, there are changes on the way that will not only strengthen the achievements of the first semester, but it is sure they will boost the arrival of tourists in the second half of the year.